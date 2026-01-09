Sydney Sweeney just nailed cold-weather dressing - here's all the cool-girl accessories you need in your wardrobe to get the look

Despite your morning coffee turning into an iced latte approximately 40 seconds after you’ve taken your first sip, there are a few upsides to the colder-than-cold weather, and that is, of course, all of the cosy accoutrements that come with it.
Knitted hoods and snoods, shearling-lined gloves, fluffy earmuffs, chunky boots, cashmere socks and scarves big enough to be classed as blankets are all currently circulating the style sphere at the moment, with even the world's most notable names adopting the cosy-girl aesthetic.
The most recent famed face to prove just how chic a compilation of winter accessories can be was Sydney Sweeney, who took to her Instagram on Thursday night to share a selection of snaps from her snow-capped holiday.
Wrapping up warm, The Housemaid star executed peak-chic chalet-girl style, her accessory choices doing much of the heavy lifting. Styling a set of skinny blue jeans (yes, you read that right, skinny jeans are back!) with a pair of Casadei shearling snow boots in white, matching fluffy earmuffs, a wool scarf, fingerless mitten gloves, sunglasses and an adorable Fendi backpack, the Hollywood heavyweight single-handedly influenced our outfits for the foreseeable.
To nail the look for yourself, I’ve scoured the world wide web to secure the best of the best accessories which will instantly elevate any winter wardrobe and get you that Sydney Sweeney-approved look.
How I chose the pieces:
Style: Every item on this shopping list is inspired by Sydney Sweeney's most recent winter outfit.
Price: From high-end to high-street, I have chosen to include a range of price points to ensure there's something for everyone.
Why you should trust me:
I am Orion, H! Fashion's Style Editor. I spend the majority of my days writing, breathing and living fashion, from styling jewellery and accessory shoots to curating shopping lists, interviewing designers and diving in deep on trending aesthetics. Let's also not forget to mention that shopping is my chosen sport of choice, making me an expert on where to find the best wardrobe essentials on the market.
