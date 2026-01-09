Sydney Sweeney just nailed cold-weather dressing - here's all the cool-girl accessories you need in your wardrobe to get the look

The Housemaid star styled the chicest winter wonderland look in her most recent Instagram post - Here's how to recreate it at home

Sydney Sweeney Winter style
Orion Scott
Orion ScottStyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Despite your morning coffee turning into an iced latte approximately 40 seconds after you’ve taken your first sip, there are a few upsides to the colder-than-cold weather, and that is, of course, all of the cosy accoutrements that come with it. 

Knitted hoods and snoods, shearling-lined gloves, fluffy earmuffs, chunky boots, cashmere socks and scarves big enough to be classed as blankets are all currently circulating the style sphere at the moment, with even the world's most notable names adopting the cosy-girl aesthetic. 

Sydney Sweeney takes a mirror selfie in jeans and a cosy knit© @sydney_sweeney
Sydney channeled chalet-girl chic for her recent snow holiday

The most recent famed face to prove just how chic a compilation of winter accessories can be was Sydney Sweeney, who took to her Instagram on Thursday night to share a selection of snaps from her snow-capped holiday. 

She wore the look to explore the festive markets © @sydney_Sweeney
She wore the look to explore the festive markets

Wrapping up warm, The Housemaid star executed peak-chic chalet-girl style, her accessory choices doing much of the heavy lifting. Styling a set of skinny blue jeans (yes, you read that right, skinny jeans are back!) with a pair of Casadei shearling snow boots in white, matching fluffy earmuffs, a wool scarf, fingerless mitten gloves, sunglasses and an adorable Fendi backpack, the Hollywood heavyweight single-handedly influenced our outfits for the foreseeable. 

To nail the look for yourself, I’ve scoured the world wide web to secure the best of the best accessories which will instantly elevate any winter wardrobe and get you that Sydney Sweeney-approved look. 

  • LOEWE mohair scarf

    Mohair and Wool Blend Scarf

    Loewe

    Similar to the one Sydney can be seen sporting, this ultra cosy medium-weight mohair and wool blend scarf from famed fashion house Loewe is a high-fashion statement like no other. Complete with chunky fringed edges and a branded leather patch placed on the corner, this is quite luxury must for those looking to stay warm yet chic this winter.

  • Moncler Logo earmuffs

    Logo Earmuffs

    Moncler

    For earmuffs this winter, it seems the fluffier the better, and these Moncler options fit the bill perfectly. Made in Italy from a plush fluff fabric in subtle beige, these large and incharge ear warmers will work with any haircolour and outfit combonation. 

  • Prada Après ski shearling boots

    Après Ski Shearling Boots

    Prada

    Whether you're planning to frolic in the snow somewhere chilly or simply strutting down the high street this season, these chunky shearling boots from Prada are perfect for doing all of the above. 

  • The Ily JF Colors

    The Ily JF Colors

    Jimmy Fairly

    A pair of good specs is essential for cold and windy climates, as not only do they tie your whole look together, but they also protect your eyes from drying out. These cream-toned Jimmy Fairly options will perfectly complement any look involving shearling, just like Sydney's.

  • Fluffy H&M gilet

    Fluffy Gilet

    H&M

    The trick to staying snug as a bug in a rug during the winter months is perfecting the art of layering. As so effortlessly executed by Sydney in her recent snaps, a fluffy vest or gilet is a one-way ticket to being the best dressed at the après bar.

  • Cream Midweight Cable Knit Jumper

    Cream Midweight Cable Knit Jumper

    New Look

    To execute the perfect colour block like Miss Sweeney, a cable knit jumper in cream is essential. Easy to layer under a gilet or coat and an effortless pairing with jeans or wide leg trousers, this is a wardrobe hero you'll find yourself wearing on repeat, trust me. 

  • shaggy faux fur oversized shoulder bag in beige

    Shaggy Faux Fur Oversized Shoulder Bag

    Mango

    If a backpack isn't your thing, then a large and in charge shoulder bag big enough to fit all the essentials is a must. Keeping on the fluffy theme, this Mango option evokes a certain joy that's hard to find, while also being affordable. 

How I chose the pieces:

Style: Every item on this shopping list is inspired by Sydney Sweeney's most recent winter outfit.

Price: From high-end to high-street, I have chosen to include a range of price points to ensure there's something for everyone.

Why you should trust me:

I am Orion, H! Fashion's Style Editor. I spend the majority of my days writing, breathing and living fashion, from styling jewellery and accessory shoots to curating shopping lists, interviewing designers and diving in deep on trending aesthetics. Let's also not forget to mention that shopping is my chosen sport of choice, making me an expert on where to find the best wardrobe essentials on the market.

