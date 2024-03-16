Sydney Sweeney almost bares all as she goes braless for jaw-dropping red carpet appearance

Sydney Sweeney made another jaw-dropping red-carpet appearance on Friday for the premiere of her new movie Immaculate.

The 26-year-old put on a show-stopping display in an elaborate white sculpted top by Balmain, featuring flowers, plants, and hands wrapped around her tiny waist.

The intricate design exposed some of Sydney's bare chest as she opted to forgo a bra, but the strategic placement concealed most of her modesty.

Letting the artistic top steal the spotlight, the actress teamed her look with loose black pants and matching heels.

© Getty Images Sydney's avant-garde top was created by Balmain

Her blonde hair was tucked behind her ears and styled in a wet look with a single piece falling over her eye.

Sydney's makeup was minimal with a natural base accentuating her flawless complexion and glossy lips to highlight her pearly white smile.

It was a family affair as the actress was joined by her mother Lisa and two of her grandmothers, who were cast as extras in the film.

Her grandmothers play "little old nuns" who live in the same convent in Italy as Sydney's character Cecelia.

© Getty Images Sydney's artistic top almost exposed her bare chest

According to the Immaculate synopsis: "Cecilia, a woman of devout faith, is warmly welcomed to the picture-perfect Italian countryside where she is offered a new role at an illustrious convent. But it becomes clear to Cecilia that her new home harbors dark and horrifying secrets."

Sydney revealed her grandmothers' roles during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month.

© Getty Images Sydney's top featured flowers, plants, and hands

"They'd never been to Europe. My grandy's dream was to go to Italy, she's never left the country before, and so I surprised them, flew them there, and I let them be extras in the movie," she explained.

Sydney's latest appearance comes after she stole the show again while attending the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

She looked beautiful wearing a dove gray, custom, satin Miu Miu gown that fitted her like a glove, perfectly tailored around the waist with seamless paneling to accentuate her stellar physique.

© Getty Images Sydney stunned at the Glaad Awards

The top of the gown boasted a crystal-embellished layer that peeped out of the plunging neckline and flowed into off-the-shoulder straps.

She paired the striking dress with a simple ethical diamond necklace, stud earrings, a stack of rings, and a chunky bracelet, all from famed conflict-free diamond jeweler, Brilliant Earth.

Sydney's style game has been on point over the last few weeks, and she grabbed headlines when she paid homage to Angelina Jolie at The Vanity Fair Oscar Party earlier this month.

© Getty Sydney looked gorgeous in Angelina's gown

Sydney wore the same archive Marc Bouwer plunging neckline silk white gown Angelina donned to the 2004 Awards. The simple yet elegant open-back gown showcased Sydney's enviable figure, accentuating her curves perfectly with ruched hip detailing.



She pulled off another winning look earlier this week for another Immaculate premiere at SXSW in Austin, Texas, donning a custom Richard Quinn off-the-shoulder white lace gown with satin accenting drop sleeves.

Sydney loves to add a Gen Z twist to her red-carpet ensemble, and on this occasion, the twist in question was a pair of thigh-high lace stockings which she wore over a pair of simple white pump heels.

