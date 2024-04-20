Sydney Sweeney turns heads as a sexy pirate in plunging corset and fishnet stockings – best photos

Sydney Sweeney is used to becoming different characters – but her latest one might just be her best yet.

The 26-year-old channeled her inner pirate and dressed up in a revealing costume for a day out at sea with a group of friends.

Sharing some photos on Instagram on Friday, Sydney gave Jack Sparrow a run for his money by showcasing her incredible physique in the risqué ensemble.

The actress certainly turned up the heat in a pair of black thigh-high, fishnet stockings and knee-high boots that elongated her toned, never-ending legs.

© Instagram Sydney looked incredible in her sexy pirate costume

She added a plunging black corset that accentuated her chest, wearing it over a very short white dress that revealed her ruffled underwear.

To complete her look, Sydney accessorized with a black pirate hat adorned with gold and red accents.

It's not surprising that the Euphoria star is in incredible shape, considering her intense and diverse fitness regime, which involves Pilates, cardio, mixed martial arts (MMA), and various water sports.

© Instagram Sydney displayed her incredible figure in her costume

One of her current favorite ways to tone her body is the Pilates-inspired workout, SolidCore, established in Washington D.C. in 2013 by entrepreneur Anne Mahlum.

It aims to redefine core workouts with a Pilates foundation, offering an innovative approach to fitness.

© Instagram Sydney wore a revealing corset over a white mini dress

"It’s a full-body high-intensity workout but on a reformer, and it’s been killing my ass. I love it," Sydney shared with WSJ. Magazine.

Sydney also champions the benefits of water sports, attributing her "sculpted" and "stronger" physique to activities like swimming, skiing, and attempting to surf.

"I grew up on the water, always running around in a bikini. My arms are stronger, more sculpted. My abs are rock solid," she said.

© Instagram Sydney enjoyed a day out at sea with her friends

In addition to Pilates and water sports, Sydney has a history of competing in MMA, a passion she still harbors despite not participating as frequently due to the risk of injuries that could interfere with her acting career.

Recounting a memorable grappling competition to Women's Health magazine, Sydney said: "It was a grappling competition against all guys a weight category above me, and I got first place."

Despite her rigorous fitness and dietary regimen, Sydney believes in balance and indulging in treats when the craving strikes.

© Getty Images Sydney loves Pilates

She enjoys sweets in moderation and has a soft spot for her childhood favorite, Kraft mac and cheese, proving that maintaining a phenomenal physique doesn't require sacrificing all of life's guilty pleasures.

However, when it comes to hydration, Sydney is very disciplined and only drinks water.

"I have never even tried coffee," she told Bustle. "I only drink water — for whatever reason, when I was like, 12, I decided I would only drink water and I just stuck with it. I love water, it's my thing."

© Getty Images Sydney only drinks water

But when she needs a pick-me-up, Sydney has no qualms about opting for a sugar fix instead.

"Don't get me wrong — I eat sugar, so it balances out," she shared. "Instead of coffee, I'll have some Swedish Fish or anything gummy if I'm tired."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.