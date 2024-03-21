Sydney Sweeney is giving us serious wardrobe envy with her style choices of late.

The 26-year-old attended an event to promote her new movie, Immaculate, in NYC on Wednesday and she looked gorgeous once again wearing an elevated LBD.

Sydney put her long legs on display in a black mini dress that boasted a tiered, ruffled skirt, and a sheer, lace panel across her midriff that exposed her tiny waist and toned stomach.

To complete her look for the Sydney Sweeney In Conversation With Josh Horowitz event, she added black patent heels and sheer black tights.

She wore her new lob hairstyle – which she debuted at the Miu Mui show during Paris Fashion Week – in a side-parting and softly curled underneath her chin.

As for her makeup, she accentuated her natural beauty with minimal products, opting for subtle winged eyeliner, a pop of blush, and dark, neutral lip liner.

The actress has been pulling out all the stops during her promotional duties and beyond.

At the LA premiere of Immaculate last week, she turned heads in an elaborate white sculpted top by Balmain, featuring flowers, plants, and hands.

The intricate design exposed some of Sydney's bare chest as she opted to forgo a bra, but the strategic placement concealed most of her modesty.

For a screening at SXSW in Austin, Texas, she donned a custom Richard Quinn off-the-shoulder white lace gown with satin accenting drop sleeves. She added a twist with a pair of thigh-high lace stockings which she wore over a pair of simple white pump heels.

At the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills last week, she wore a beautiful dove gray, custom, satin Miu Miu gown that fitted her like a glove.

The top of the gown boasted a crystal-embellished layer that peeped out of the plunging neckline and flowed into off-the-shoulder straps.

She also grabbed headlines when she paid homage to Angelina Jolie at The Vanity Fair Oscar Party earlier this month. Sydney wore the same archive Marc Bouwer plunging neckline silk white gown Angelina donned to the 2004 Awards.

The simple yet elegant open-back gown showcased Sydney's enviable figure, accentuating her curves perfectly with ruched hip detailing.

There will no doubt be more incredible fashion moments as she continues to promote Immaculate, in which she stars as Cecilia, an American nun who arrives at an Italian convent, hoping to find safety and solace.

According to the synopsis: "Cecilia, a woman of devout faith, is warmly welcomed to the picture-perfect Italian countryside where she is offered a new role at an illustrious convent. But it becomes clear to Cecilia that her new home harbors dark and horrifying secrets."

The film is a family affair as both of Sydney's grandmothers were cast as extras, playing "little old nuns" that live in the same convent as Sydney's character Cecelia.

"They'd never been to Europe," she said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month.

"My grandy's dream was to go to Italy, she's never left the country before, and so I surprised them, flew them there, and I let them be extras in the movie."

