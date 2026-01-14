GMA's Robin Roberts steps out in statement skirt and boots

GMA's Robin Roberts flaunted her impressively toned legs while rocking a jaw-dropping outfit. The TV host shared a behind the scenes look on her social media during her hectic morning on the hit TV show.

She stepped out of her dressing room in a black button-down shirt, a yellow, black and grey curve-hugging skirt with a black belt and knee-high leather heel boots.

While holding her phone and red glasses in one hand and her rundown sheet in another, the star walked from backstage to the studio, along with her producer following each step of the way.

Robin started off the video by thanking her stylist while revealing that her outfit was a "process to get [her] in." She comically added that she was "poured" into it," as her stylist agreed.

© Getty Images Robin loves a statement piece

The journalist continued to update her followers on the upcoming segments that would be featured on the show's airing on January 13.

As she arrived at the studio, she paid tribute to her parents by kissing her fingers and pointing to the sky, and she shared: "Wait a minute. I love you momma. Love you daddy. I always do that before I enter the studio."

Robin went on to note how the crew is preparing for the Deals and Steals and food segments. She also added: "I gotta be careful because he's doing the promo right now for Chicago – Michael Strahan – so we'll see you soon on GMA."

© Getty Images She does Pilates, yoga and meditation

Her fans flocked to the comments to cheer her on. One person wrote: "Wow you look great Robin," while another added: "In my Billy Crystal voice…'You look marvelous.'" A third follower continued: "You are such a classy lady and always so beautiful."

Robin maintains her elegant figure by doing Pilates, yoga and strength training. Besides the physical habits she partakes in, she also consciously exercises her mind too.

Although she has packed days, she starts her day with some peace and silence, instead of reaching for her phone or the remote.

© WireImage Robin consciously enjoys her quiet before the studio

She explained: "I'm up at 3:30 a.m., and I have what my Grandma Sally called 'quiet time.' I don't turn on the TV, I don't reach for my phone. Someone told me recently that when you reach for your phone first thing in the morning, it's like having 100 people in your bedroom screaming at you," per People.

Robin is a huge fan of meditation and praying as well. She added "When I start working every day on the air, it's like being shot out of a cannon. So, I now meditate after the show too. It's a way to really settle myself: being mindful of my emotions, my feelings. I'm only recently willing to acknowledge fear and doubt. I say, 'Okay, fear and doubt, you're in my body. You're visiting me. What is it? Why are you trying to get my attention?' I acknowledge it and then move on."