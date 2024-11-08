GMA's Ginger Zee looks phenomenal in attention-grabbing red dress

Ginger Zee made sure all eyes were on her when she appeared on GMA this week in a head-turning red dress.

The chief meteorologist, 43, commanded attention in the bright figure-hugging number that highlighted her tiny waist and slender physique.

The bold dress beautifully draped over Ginger's curves and boasted a subtle plunging neckline and ankle length.

She let the dress do all the talking and paired it with nude, pointed-toe heels and delicate necklaces that sat on her collarbone, while her short hair was styled into a sleek, straight bob.

Ginger shared the photo on Instagram and revealed that it has been over two years since she challenged herself to buy no new clothes.

Captioning the photo, she penned: "Almost 2.5 years and still on the #nonewclothes train- most weeks I focus on utilizing my closet, sometimes I rent to spice it up @renttherunway @modlux.rent , other times @closestcloset and last week @debrobertsabc had a sale for charity of her used clothing."

© Instagram Ginger looked gorgeous in her bold red dress

She added: "I love fashion, it's important, but at this moment the pause has taught me a lot about the psychology of consumption and it's so empowering. Circular economy is possible for so many parts of life."

Many of her followers praised her continued dedication and when one asked Ginger if she missed "the excitement" of treating herself to something new, she had a heartfelt response.

© Instagram Ginger hasn't bought new clothes in almost 2.5 years

"If I really love something I rent I can 'treat myself' but I actually don't think of it like that at all anymore — That is what made such a major flip in my mind on consumption.

"If I ever had any feeling like I need to 'treat myself' I ask what else is going on that I might be trying to fix or run away from."

© Getty Images Ginger will sometimes rent clothes

She added: "Could the time be used for connection that will make me feel better in the long run etc. tons of great data on how consumption actually works against us and makes us more anxious/depressed."

In May, Ginger admitted that she doesn't plan to continue the challenge forever, but what she has learned about the effects of fast fashion will always stay with her.

© Getty Images Ginger has even borrowed clothes from her co-anchors

"We don't want to take away the creative license and the beauty of fashion," she told People. "But there's a real choice of need versus want without much thought about what this is doing to the world."

She added: "I'm now starting to go, 'Where can I put that spotlight? Who can I put that spotlight on? A designer who hasn't been elevated yet, who hasn't had that opportunity? Is there someone that I can support who's upcycling clothing that's been trashed?' Absolutely.

© Instagram Ginger has learned so much about fast fashion and consumption

"There are so many places we can go to express that, and hopefully somebody will hear. If we can get to a mass change, then the companies that are making the clothing can change the way that they're doing it."

She added: "Because I don't want fashion to stop. We don't want it to just die. It's important."