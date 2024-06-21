Robin Roberts looks radiant in sun-drenched beach photo during time away from GMA studios

Robin Roberts has swapped one warm climate for another, and she's having a fabulous time.

The Good Morning America star has escaped the New York City heatwave for the beaches in Portugal - and all for work!

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Robin shared a gorgeous picture of herself hosting from the beach, dressed in a stylish oversized patterned shirt teamed with a white vest and matching wide-legged pants.

The sun was shining on her face, and her radiant appearance didn't go unnoticed by fans, who were quick to comment on the image.

"You look stunning," one fan wrote, while another commented: "Loving the outfit." A third added: "You’re brighter than Portugal @robinrobertsgma Love you and your beautiful heart and soul!"

Robin Roberts looked stunning as she worked from the beach in Portugal for GMA

Robin is on assignment in Portugal for GMA, something that her co-stars were more than envious of too.

Last week, Michael Strahan addressed Robin's upcoming assignment on the show, and then turned to co-star Lara Spencer and the rest of the hosts, and said: "I'm jealous," to which Lara confirmed she'd had a sneak peek at what Robin would be up to and it's set to be amazing.

Robin's wife Amber Laign joined her in Portugal for the adventure

Robin was exploring all that Portugal has to offer during her working vacation, and was joined by none other than her co-star George Stephanopoulos.

Robin's wife Amber Laign also came along for the adventure. The couple have been married since September 2023 and are more in love than ever.

© Heidi Gutman Michael Strahan was quite envious of Robin's trip to Portugal

Robin and Amber's relationship is incredibly unique too, as the couple only spend half their weeks living in the same house. Instead, they spend weekends together, while Robin stays in New York City during the week while working and Amber remains in Connecticut.

© Shutterstock Robin Roberts and Amber Laign got married in 2023

During a previous appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, the TV host told Robin: "I'm reading in the book that you don't live together because you get up at 3am," in reference to her book, Everybody's Got Something, that was released in 2014.

In the book, the journalist wrote: "Amber and I have been a loving couple for almost ten years now, but we choose not to live together. Maybe that's why we've lasted almost a decade!"

© Instagram/GMA Robin Roberts and Amber Laign during their Good Morning America bachelorette party

Robin and Amber have a solid relationship and have gone through a lot as a couple, which has only made them stronger. In 2022, Robin announced that Amber had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and completed radiation treatment in July 2023, shortly before their wedding.