Stacey Solomon, 36, unveils major hair transformation: 'I feel like a whole new woman'

Stacey Solomon is no stranger to a transformation – if anything, she's best known at the moment for her fabulous renovations of her £1.2 million Essex home, Pickle Cottage.

However, it is a surprise to see her give another aspect of her life an overhaul: her signature blonde locks, which she has sported for most of her career.

Taking to her Instagram stories on the afternoon of Thursday, 4 December, she shared an image of herself with the foil in her hair preparing for the change, explaining what pushed her to make the change.

Stacey Solomon showed a before and after of her hair overhaul on Instagram

"Needed to get my roots done, so yesterday [Penny] came over and we got started," she wrote. "Then I had an end of year moment where I just wanted a complete change. So we went for it.

The 36-year-old went on to joke about how no one, not even her husband Joe Swash, noticed: "Joe hasn't even said a word. Not even a little 'is something different', my sister is the only person who noticed when I saw her yesterday.

"So now I'm thinking, maybe it's not as dramatic as I thought in my head, maybe I look the same – oh well, I love it so much, and I feel like a whole new woman."

Stacey Solomon's transformed hair

Later in the afternoon, the Sort Your Life Out star shared the results to her Instagram feed, calling it her "soft brown era".

Alongside two selfies, she wrote: "Really thought I would be brave and have a big old hair change. You know when you just need to switch it up.

"Turns out not one person in my family has noticed other than my sister when I saw her last night, so it clearly isn't much of a change. Am I crazy? Does it look the same? Joe still to this very moment hasn't noticed."

Stacey Solomon's hair is bang on-trend

Stacey isn't the only person to be bringing brunette in for the colder seasons, as it's bang on trend for the autumn and winter hair trends of 2025.

Celebrity hairstylist Aaron Carlo, who has over 18 years of experience in the industry, said that "cool brunettes are the perfect post-summer transition".

He added: "The colour blends out lighter ends, adds shine, and gives hair a healthier, more expensive-looking finish."