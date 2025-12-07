Victoria Beckham rocks skinniest suit trousers of all time at 51 – and looks incredible

Victoria Beckham was the picture of a supportive wife on 6 December as she stepped out to cheer on Inter Miami CF at the MLS Cup Final. As we would expect from the iconic fashionista, Victoria turned the football game into her own sartorial show as she rocked an epic three-piece suit.

The grey ensemble featured a single-breasted suit jacket, a fitted waistcoat and the skinniest suit trousers, a perfect example of her signature contemporary tailoring.

© Getty She paired the figure-skimming look with a pair of peep-toe heels and scrunched her sleeves to the elbow for a more relaxed look, perfect for cheering from the stands. Her brunette locks featured caramel-hued highlights on the ends and were styled into loose waves.



© Getty The former Spice Girl and fashion designer, 51, backed her husband David, who co-owns the Inter Miami CF football team along with Jorge Mas and Jose R. Mas, as the team scored a 3-1 victory over their Canadian opponents, the Vancouver Whitecaps, at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



© Getty I couldn't be prouder of you, David," Victoria, who was joined at the game by her sons, Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, and 14-year-old daughter Harper, wrote on social media afterwards. "You had a HUGE dream and through hard work, perseverance, and not listening to 'no', you made it come true. Tonight you are an MLS cup winner as an owner!!!! You inspire me every day. I love you so much!!! Congratulations."



© FilmMagic Victoria revolutionises WAG fashion Victoria's outfit from the MLS Cup Final, the culmination of the Major League Soccer playoff games, was a far cry from the outfits she would sport in the early 2000s to watch her husband play for England. Gone were the notorious low-slung jeans and flashy tops on Saturday as the sleek suit followed the definitive end of the Posh Spice era. On a number of occasions, and most notably during the 2006 Baden-Baden World Cup, the former popstar would show up alongside the likes of Ashley Cole's now ex-wife and Girls Aloud singer Cheryl, wearing denim shorts, stiletto heels, and graphic tank tops.

© @victoriabeckham 'Kill the WaG' However, since then, Victoria has spoken about the evolution of her style, something her latest outfit exemplifies. In her self-titled Netflix series, which launched on 9 October 2025, the fashion designer spoke about her move away from what she said was an "attention-seeking" look after the Spice Girls announced an indefinite hiatus in December 2000, taking the advice of renowned French fashion designer Roland Mouret to "kill the WaG" to be taken seriously in the fashion industry.



© WWD via Getty Images She swapped her garish looks for something more refined, with a focus on structured tailoring and neutral tones. VB adores a structured suit, as she proved in a grey wide-leg set while showing her Spring/Summer 2026 collection at Paris Fashion Week in October 2025. Her latest look, however, features her skinniest suit trousers to date.

