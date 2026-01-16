Maura Higgins wows in skin-tight full leather ensemble

There's no denying Maura Higgins' style prowess; the 35-year-old Irish-born reality star never puts a foot wrong when she appears on our screens.

And it was no different on Thursday, when she shared a teaser from the latest series of The Traitors US. In the clip, the former Love Island contestant was dressed to kill, wearing an all-leather outfit for her on screen-appearance.

Maura looked so stylish for her on-screen appearnce

The skin-tight leather look was in a chic shade of forest green, comprised of slick leggings and a fitted cape-style jacket. 'Snatched' clearly being the theme of the look, Maura echoed the sentiment with her hair slicking her brunette locks back into a fabulous updo.

"Yours faithfully, Maura [knife emoji]." The update went down a treat with her followers, who couldn't wait to weigh in on the comments section.

"Lovin your outfits", one fan penned. A second added, "Your facial expressions alone crack me up! And your facecard is lethal too."

Maura's winning streak

This certainly isn't the first time we've noticed Maura's impeccable taste in fashion this week. On Monday, she looked more beautiful than ever when she rocked up to the Golden Globe Awards.

For the occasion, Maura exuded old Hollywood glamour, wearing a Bardot-style gown by Marmar Halim, complete with a gold-crinkled cape. Accessorising with jewels from Anabela Chan and Le Vian Jewellery, Maura completed her look with a pair of Flor De Maria Berta platforms in black.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Maura looked phenomenal for the occasion

She got the Hollywood seal of approval with her Traitors co-star and Beverly Hills darling Lisa Rinna commenting: "R u [expletive] kidding me?!!!! Gorgeous gorgeous, gorgeousNesss!!!!!!!"

© FilmMagic Maura's Hollywood glam look was complete with a gold cape

Maura was also photographed with her co-star on the show, Dylan Efron, the brother of everyone's favourite High School Musical heartthrob, Zac Efron. According to the Sun, Snoop Dogg asked for a photo with Maura during the evening! Well we are impressed!