Sasha Obama looks incredible in head-to-toe lycra in transformational photos

New year, new look, for Sasha Obama who ditched her boho chic style for the day to hit the gym in figure-hugging lycra.

The youngest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama appeared glowing in snaps following a workout in Los Angeles.

Despite having just been put through her paces, Sasha's curly, long locks were still perfectly styled and pushed away from her face with a headband.

© BACKGRID Sasha showed off her gym style after a workout

The 24-year-old appeared toned and confident as she displayed her gym-honed physique in matching grey leggings and her vest rolled up to expose her midriff.

Her trademark, oversized glasses were nowhere to be seen, however, she had her essential ear pods firmly placed in her ears to listen to music.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Sasha Obama shows off her incredible dance moves

Fans are more used to seeing Sasha in low-slung, baggy pants, and tie-dye T-shirts, rather than tight fitting activewear.

© CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID Sasha normally opts for boho chic

Her hair is often worn in braids, rather than the natural curls she showed off in her latest photos.

Lookalikes

Sasha looked a lot like her big sister, Malia, 27, in the images, and her outfit could easily have been plucked from her sibling's sporty wardrobe.

Sasha graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in sociology in May 2023, but she was spotted back at the campus the following year.

© Instagram Malia and Sasha - with DJ Destin Conrad - are enjoying life in LA

Her mom confirmed her youngest child had gone on to further education with a post graduate program during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in January 2025.

At the time, the proud mom gushed about her daughters.

"They are amazing," she told the host. "Sasha is in school, Malia has a budding career in film. They are smart, they're funny, they're wise in their own ways and I love spending time with them."

Name changes

© Instagram The sisters live in LA together

Both sisters live in Los Angeles, and Malia has carved out a successful career in the entertainment business.

In 2023, Malia wrote and directed the short film, The Heart, which premiered a year later at the Sundance Film Festival. She's also credited as a writer on the Amazon Prime Video TV series, Swarm.

© Instagram The Obamas shared a sweet family photo to celebrate Thanksgiving

While both women grew up as the daughter of the President of the United States, they're keen to make their own way in the world.

Malia credits herself as Malia Ann for her working projects, and Sasha reportedly uses her birth name of Natasha Obama, for hers.

"You're trying to distinguish yourself," Michelle explained during an appearance on Today while talking about her children switching up their names. "It is very important for my kids to feel like they've earned what they are getting in the world, and they don't want people to assume that they don't work hard, that they're just naturally handed things. They're very sensitive to that. They want to be their own people."