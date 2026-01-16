Lily James is the ultimate holiday bombshell in barely-there bikini and sea-drenched hair

Is it hot in here, or is it Lily James? The Mamma Mia actress looked sensational earlier this week when she shared a sunny update from her recent girls' trip to Mexico.

Staying at the ever-so-glamorous Esencia hotel, the British-born actress, 36, had her Baywatch moment as she stepped out of the water, her drenched hair slicked back, while sporting a triangle bikini.

Lily had sea-drenched hair for the occasion

"Girlfriends [infinity emoji] in paradise. The most magical start to the year @hotelesencia - such a special place & memories to forever cherish."

The photo 'dump' included a series of fun-filled photos from Lily's time away. The featured snap saw Lily basking away the January blues, relaxing on a sun lounger and reading her book.

Lily had a relaxing start to January

As for her attire, it's not clear whether her lilac polka dot ensemble is a fabulous swimsuit or a pretty summer dress. But, whatever it is, the ensemble is certainly making us envy the actress's summer wardrobe, not to mention her glowing sun tan, which can be seen on her toned legs that take front and centre of the holiday snap.

Close friend Poppy Delevigne was one of the first to comment on the selection of photos, writing: "Dreamiest TEAMIEST x." Meanwhile, Swiped producer Gala Gordon, who was on the trip, replied to the model: "Just missing YOU."

Lily looked beautiful wearing the black sheer gown

The trip looked like the perfect way to start the year and saw the girl group enjoying dinners out, cocktails on the sand and enjoying fresh fruit on sun loungers. Lily and her friend even opted for a bit of scuba diving.

As well as her swimwear looks, Lily documented an array of fabulous holidaywear, oozing glamour in a sheer black evening dress adorned with a floral pattern in blue. Under the gown, Lily's orange bikini showed through, making it the perfect day-to-night addition to her wardrobe..

Queen of the holiday selfie

If one thing's for sure, Lily knows how to take an excellent holiday selfie. Back in November, during a trip to Australia, the Cinderella actress showed off her glowing sun tan while relaxing on the beach wearing a stunning turquoise Hunza G swimsuit.

Lily looked stunning in a turquoise Hunza G swimsuit

In the spirit of all things au naturel, Lily kept her brunette locks flowing freely in natural sea-drenched waves.