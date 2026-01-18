Kat Graham stuns in sheer night out top – see

Kat Graham showed off her elegant figure in a sheer and diamond-covered beige top during her night out at the NAT Gala.

The singer shared the stunning look online which featured wide satin black pants, beige high heels and a silver sequined purse.

She finished the outfit off with a high sleek braided bun, dark brown lipstick and diamond earrings.

© Instagram Kat shared a stunning set of photos

She comically captioned the post: "Happy New Year… yes, I know I'm two weeks late. This is what I would've worn to ring it in. Instead, I was on the couch in a penguin onesie watching movies. Balance. Look courtesy of @stellamccartney, worn for the NAT Gala celebrating her being honored."

Her fans loved her look and flocked to the comments. One person wrote: "Mother is mothering," while another added: "You look absolutely STUNNINGGG." A third follower commented: "An effortless stunner."

© Instagram She wore a curve-hugging top

Kat showed her appreciation in the comments and replied: "Girl squad in these comments. Love youuuu."

The entertainer previously shared what she loves most about fashion and revealed: "I enjoy self-expression. I'm not interested in what's the latest trend, I'm interested in expressing my style through the newest fashion. It's all about self-expression for me. If I don't get to express myself, wearing anything other than a T-shirt and jeans seems pointless," per DSCENE.

Her favorite designers include: "Jean Paul Gaultier, Maria Lucia Grazia, Christopher John Rogers, Schiaparelli, and Rick Owens."

© Instagram The actress finished the look with a high bun and dark lipstick

Kat boldly takes fashion risks and she's a go-getter when it comes to trying new things and playing around with her styling and make-up.

She shared: "I am delusionally confident. My mom doesn't even wear that much makeup—she's proud of herself when she puts on eyeliner, so I think just being around the WeHo world had that effect. You don't care at a certain point because it's about loving how you look, and that's how we're empowered and feel beautiful and good about what we look like."

Kat added: "It's not about other people. If you let others make you feel good they can also make you feel bad, so you have to be careful about who you give your power to as a young girl. You have to look in the mirror and say 'I love who I am,'" per Glamour.

© Instagram Kat loves to take fashion risks

The performer got her start in the entertainment industry by doing commercials for K-Mart, Pop-Tarts and Barbie at the young age of six, and she also got to perform as a background dancer at the BET Awards for rapper Bow Wow.

When she turned 15, she became a member of Fanta's fictional "Fantanas" group, and she also began to appear in music videos. Her breakthrough moment came when she was cast as character Bonnie Bennett in the hit show, The Vampire Diaries in 2009.