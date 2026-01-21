Baggy jeans are 'out' - here's the iconic French fashion style replacing them

Feeling comfortable is something that many of us aspire to when it comes to our wardrobes. There is nothing worse than feeling constricted in clothing; if something is too tight or fits dangerously close to the body, and you don't like it, you could be in for an unsettling day. Which is why baggy jeans became a fashion staple in 2024.

Nodding to the prolific 90s grunge trend, the resurgence of this shapeless denim look is not only transitional (you can wear it throughout the seasons, no matter what the weather), but the relaxed finish was actually acceptable anywhere, despite the casual cut. Plus, baggy jeans are so easy to style; you can pair them with a chunky knit for a laid-back look, or a structured jacket and heels to elevate for a formal gathering.

© Getty Images Baggy jeans are known for being a relaxed style

© Getty Images It's time to swap baggy denim for something sleeker However, fashion is an ever-changing beast, and new for 2026 is a much smarter, sartorial look, meaning maybe you might want to rethink those baggy denims and swap them for a pair of cigarette pants. The classic staple embodies French fashion, which is universally considered one of the most stylish genres. What's more, they are just as comfortable as baggy jeans, too. One has room to breathe with cigarette pants, unlike some skinny jeans, for instance, which are much tighter.

What are cigarette pants?

© Getty Images Close-fitting styles like the cigarette pant are chic for 2026 Cigarette pants are ankle-grazing trousers which are tailored by name and nature. They received their iconic moniker due to the distinctive shape of the leg, which is akin to a cigarette or cigar. Boasting a slim silhouette, they are usually cut straight from the knee to the ankle.

© Getty Images Cigarette pants have a sharper finish than baggy jeans "Cigarette pants are having a moment because fashion has officially pivoted away from slouchy, low-effort dressing and back toward something sharper, sexier and more international," fashion stylist Georgie Gray tells HELLO!. "After years of oversized denim and baggy silhouettes, there's a craving for polish again, the kind of effortless elegance you get when a look is cut close to the body," the stylist, who has worked with many high-profile names, including Molly-Mae Hague and Rochelle Humes, explains.

© Getty Images Georgie explains that cigarette pants "feel Parisian" "Cigarette pants give you that clean, tailored line that instantly elevates even the simplest outfit, whether it's worn with a white tee, a knit, or a statement coat," adds Georgie. "They feel Parisian, a little retro, and quietly confident, exactly the mood shift we're seeing right now. What makes them really exciting is how versatile they are; wear them with a sleek boot tucked in for modern edge, a classic court shoe for something more refined, or even a cool flat trainer for that off-duty, model on-the-go energy," the talented expert explains.

How to dress timleslessly 'French'