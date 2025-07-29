'French women don’t just shop, we edit' - What to buy from Mango according to a French fashion maven

Julia Comil is my latest girl crush when it comes to fashion. She's a chic French influencer who lives in the U.S. and she recently revealed to me all the best ways to shop in America if you want to channel a Parisian fashionista. Her top tip? Curate. She told me: "French women don’t just shop, we edit. Your wardrobe should feel like a curated gallery: beautiful, evolving, and personal."

The article gave me lots of style tips, but as someone with a small budget I wanted to know what she would buy from one of my go-to stores - Mango. It turns out she can cherry pick the most amazing buys in every store - it's pretty easy when you have a tonne of expertise.

There’s a reason the world looks to the French when it comes to effortless style. They’ve mastered the art of appearing like they just woke up like this, y'know the tousled hair, perfect tailoring, and an innate ability to pair a simple top with a red lip and make it look revolutionary. But here’s the secret they don’t always share: looking expensive doesn’t have to be expensive.

Julia proves this with her love of designer items and the more affordable stores. The French digital tastemaker's polished style proves that chic doesn’t come with a sky-high price tag.

© Getty Images Julia Comil is the queen of summer styling inspiration

Now based in Los Angeles, Julia embodies the kind of Franco-American fusion that gives her wardrobe an edge, think Parisian elegance with a modern Californian twist. Her Instagram feed is a masterclass in sophisticated minimalism: structured blazers, relaxed denim, elevated basics, and of course, a killer pair of heels. But the best part? Many of her go-to pieces come from high-street favourite Mango, a brand she turns to for timeless staples and trend-led treasures alike.

So how exactly does one channel that French "je ne sais quoi" without maxing out a credit card? It’s all about investing in versatile pieces that punch above their price tag. Think vacation-ready dresses, stylish but sexy heels, and purses that add a whisper of luxury. Mango, with its knack for blending catwalk trends with Parisian polish, is Julia’s not-so-secret weapon.

© Julia Comil Julia is a fan of "elevated essentials"

Of course, French fashion isn’t about following every trend. It’s about curating a wardrobe with intention! Opt for quality over quantity and lean into neutrals, clean lines, and clever details. Julia knows this better than anyone. Her styling tips often come down to small tweaks with big impact: pushing up the sleeves of a blazer, cinching a dress at the waist, or layering a turtleneck under a slip dress for instant elegance. She has a stylist’s eye, but a savvy shopper’s mindset.

© Julia Comil Julia has discovered a love of color since moving to the US

Whether you’re strolling the Marais or just heading out for coffee, the key is to dress like you didn’t overthink it, even if you totally did. And with Julia’s curated Mango picks, you can. From classic tailoring to summer-ready linen sets, her edit proves that great style is less about what you spend and more about how you wear it.

Scroll down to see Julia’s top Mango buys for the season - what she loves, how she wears them, and why they work so well for that coveted French-girl aesthetic. Get ready to build a wardrobe that looks designer, feels comfortable, and—most importantly, won’t drain your bank account. C’est chic, non?

Julia Comil's Mango buys

Mango Crochet Top © Mango $39.99 (SAVE 43%) AT MANGO £35.99 AT MANGO UK A relaxed boho chic cream crochet sweater calls for an instant beach trip… in style.



Mango Pearl Effect Bag © Mango $69.99 (SAVE 30%) AT MANGO £42.99 AT MANGO This is simply so Julia-coded, the chicest accessory for a dinner in the city.



Mango Balloon Hem Dress © Mango $59.99 AT MANGO £29.99 AT MANGO UK This bubble hemmed midi dress is a strapless staple for this summer, paired perfectly with chunky silver jewellery.



Mango Strappy Sandals © Mango $39.99 (SAVE 50%) AT MANGO £45.99 AT MANGO UK Animal print has been a popular choice this year and it's easy to see why.



Mango Satin Skirt © Mango $49.99 (SAVE 44%) AT MANGO £19.99 (SAVE 59%) AT MANGO UK The ‘it girls’ of this generation have shown just how sophisticated and refined a satin midi skirt can be while still providing ultimate comfort



Mango Suede Fringe Bag © Mango $219.99 AT MANGO £119.99 AT MANGO UK Styled perfectly with a casual white dress and bangles or jeans and a shirt for something more formal.



Mango Draped Zebra Print Dress © Mango $69.99 AT MANGO £35.99 AT MANGO UK The polished draped neckline and animal print design would pair perfectly with a signature jewellery piece and boots.



Mango Burgundy Pointed Heel Sandals © Mango $69.99 AT MANGO £35.99 AT MANGO UK This chic heel would look stunning as a staple piece paired with a simple dress or jeans.



Mango Mesh Ballet Flats © Mango $79.99 AT MANGO £45.99 AT MANGO UK If Alaia is out of your price range, head to Mango instead.

Mango Ruffled Top With Bows © Mango $59.99 AT MANGO £29.99 AT MANGO UK This is just so perfect for a Euro summer vacation.

Mango Black Mini Dress © Mango $59.99 AT MANGO £29.99 AT MANGO UK The LBD with a French twist.