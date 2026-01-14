Outdated fashion trends that won't work in 2026 - and the styles to replace them with

Looking to perform a wardrobe refresh for the new year? Here are the 2026 styles that are trending right now

Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
The wonderful world of fashion is undoubtedly a constant conveyor belt of changeable trends. Now that 2026 is firmly here, a new year often signals a wardrobe revamp. 

As a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over fifteen years, I always advise people to invest in a timeless wardrobe full of capsule pieces, but it's still great to explore the fun landscape of fashion and take on new trends that are up-to-date and fabulous.

Blugirl SS07 © Getty Images
Fashion is ever changing
Swap baggy jeans for smart cigarette pants© Getty Images

Swap baggy jeans for smart cigarette pants

The voluminous era is over (when it comes to trousers, anyway.) "Cigarette pants are having a moment because fashion has officially pivoted away from slouchy, low-effort dressing and back toward something sharper, sexier and more international," fashion stylist Georgie Gray tells HELLO!. "After years of oversized denim and baggy silhouettes, there's a craving for polish again, the kind of effortless elegance you get when a look is cut close to the body," she quips.

"Cigarette pants give you that clean, tailored line that instantly elevates even the simplest outfit, whether it’s worn with a white tee, a knit, or a statement coat. They feel Parisian, a little retro, and quietly confident, exactly the mood shift we're seeing right now. What makes them really exciting is how versatile they are; wear them with a sleek boot tucked in for modern edge, a classic court shoe for something more refined, or even a cool flat trainer for that off-duty, model on the go energy," the talented expert explains.

Soru Salacia Earrings

This year, jewellery is meant to be seen

Ditch dainty jewellery for statement pieces

Simple jewellery can be staples, from gold rope-style bracelets to timeless studs. But now many designers are exploring bolder realms of finery on the catwalk. It's now much trendier to wear visually beautiful pieces that pack a powerful punch - from art-deco style earrings like these silver frames from Soru to tasselled pendants and vintage-style earrings that look as if they belong in your grandmother's jewellery box.

Leave the micro bag at home - big arm candy to go

Leave the micro bag at home - big arm candy to go© Getty Images

Bigger is better when it comes to bags in 2026

Leave the micro bag at home - big arm candy to go

The mighty micro bag may have been at the forefront of our minds since it arrived on the fashion hit list in 2019, but fast forward to 2026, and it's all about the 'workhorse' tote, a large bag that can carry just about anything from a laptop to a change of clothes. Still, I would opt for sleek finishes though; structured over slouchy is best.

Cobalt blue is the shade to be seen in

Cobalt blue is the shade to be seen in

Depart from neutrals and go blue

Cloud Dancer white may be the shade of 2026 as presented by Pantone, but cobalt blue, a bright, "cerulean blue" (as iconically highlighted by Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada), is the shade that you will start to see everywhere right now.

Seen on the spring/summer 2026 runway from Giorgio Armani to Lanvin, the vibrant shade is a great way to add a pop of colour to your wardrobe; from a simple separate, such as a knit or blouse, to a full-on colour block number, like this Pretty Lavish satin dress.

Grece Ghanem wears sunglasses, golden earrings, a black turtleneck pullover , a pink and red Chanel pullover, a red midi checkered / checked pattern printed skirt , burgundy leggings, matching leather shoes, a Hermes pink bag, outside The Garment, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 31, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark© Edward Berthelot

Lets get loud - pick clothes that make a statement

Leave behind subtle finishes and embrace 'loud luxury' details

2025 was the year of 'Quiet luxury' - embracing all that is classic and timeless, in durable fabrics and shades that can be worn in the future. This year is the dawn of a new era - maximalism.

Statement finishing touches like eye-catching buttons are a gentle nod to the trend

Statement finishing touches like eye-catching buttons are a gentle nod to the trend

Think loud, dominant colours, puff-ball hemlines, chunky jewels, and unique textures from metallic foil to leather. Choosing items that are designed to be seen is key here, but if that sends you into turmoil, a little black dress like this Monsoon number, which features a peplum and statement buttons, is a definite nod to the trend without being overpowering.

