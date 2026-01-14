Outdated fashion trends that won't work in 2026 - and the styles to replace them with

The voluminous era is over (when it comes to trousers, anyway.) "Cigarette pants are having a moment because fashion has officially pivoted away from slouchy, low-effort dressing and back toward something sharper, sexier and more international," fashion stylist Georgie Gray tells HELLO!. "After years of oversized denim and baggy silhouettes, there's a craving for polish again, the kind of effortless elegance you get when a look is cut close to the body," she quips.

"Cigarette pants give you that clean, tailored line that instantly elevates even the simplest outfit, whether it’s worn with a white tee, a knit, or a statement coat. They feel Parisian, a little retro, and quietly confident, exactly the mood shift we're seeing right now. What makes them really exciting is how versatile they are; wear them with a sleek boot tucked in for modern edge, a classic court shoe for something more refined, or even a cool flat trainer for that off-duty, model on the go energy," the talented expert explains.

