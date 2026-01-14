Outdated fashion trends that won't work in 2026 - and the styles to replace them with

The voluminous era is over (when it comes to trousers, anyway.) "Cigarette pants are having a moment because fashion has officially pivoted away from slouchy, low-effort dressing and back toward something sharper, sexier and more international," fashion stylist Georgie Gray tells HELLO!. "After years of oversized denim and baggy silhouettes, there's a craving for polish again, the kind of effortless elegance you get when a look is cut close to the body," she quips.
"Cigarette pants give you that clean, tailored line that instantly elevates even the simplest outfit, whether it’s worn with a white tee, a knit, or a statement coat. They feel Parisian, a little retro, and quietly confident, exactly the mood shift we're seeing right now. What makes them really exciting is how versatile they are; wear them with a sleek boot tucked in for modern edge, a classic court shoe for something more refined, or even a cool flat trainer for that off-duty, model on the go energy," the talented expert explains.
This year, jewellery is meant to be seen
Ditch dainty jewellery for statement pieces
Simple jewellery can be staples, from gold rope-style bracelets to timeless studs. But now many designers are exploring bolder realms of finery on the catwalk. It's now much trendier to wear visually beautiful pieces that pack a powerful punch - from art-deco style earrings like these silver frames from Soru to tasselled pendants and vintage-style earrings that look as if they belong in your grandmother's jewellery box.
You may also like
Leave the micro bag at home - big arm candy to go
Bigger is better when it comes to bags in 2026
Leave the micro bag at home - big arm candy to go
The mighty micro bag may have been at the forefront of our minds since it arrived on the fashion hit list in 2019, but fast forward to 2026, and it's all about the 'workhorse' tote, a large bag that can carry just about anything from a laptop to a change of clothes. Still, I would opt for sleek finishes though; structured over slouchy is best.
Seen on the spring/summer 2026 runway from Giorgio Armani to Lanvin, the vibrant shade is a great way to add a pop of colour to your wardrobe; from a simple separate, such as a knit or blouse, to a full-on colour block number, like this Pretty Lavish satin dress.
Lets get loud - pick clothes that make a statement
Leave behind subtle finishes and embrace 'loud luxury' details
2025 was the year of 'Quiet luxury' - embracing all that is classic and timeless, in durable fabrics and shades that can be worn in the future. This year is the dawn of a new era - maximalism.
Statement finishing touches like eye-catching buttons are a gentle nod to the trend
Think loud, dominant colours, puff-ball hemlines, chunky jewels, and unique textures from metallic foil to leather. Choosing items that are designed to be seen is key here, but if that sends you into turmoil, a little black dress like this Monsoon number, which features a peplum and statement buttons, is a definite nod to the trend without being overpowering.