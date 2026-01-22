Sarah Michelle Gellar is aging backwards as she wows in metallic mini dress and leg-lengthening heels

Sarah Michelle Gellar made a TV return this week as she joined Chrissy Teigen and Jelly Roll on Netflix's rebooted Star Search - ensuring all eyes were on her with her outfit choice.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star looked sensational dressed in a sparkly silver metallic mini dress which featured a cold shoulder and asymmetric neckline, as well as a statement oversized shoulder pad on the sleeved side.

The star teamed the dress with a pair of silver heels. Her look was styled by celebrity wardrobe stylist Tara Swennen, who regularly puts Sarah's outfits together. Tara works with many famous faces, including Kristen Stewart and Katherine LaNasa.

© Instagram Sarah Michelle Gellar looked incredible in a metallic dress and heels as she judged Star Search

Sarah included several pictures of her look on social media ahead of the show, receiving plenty of compliments from fans. The reel also featured a sweet backstage video of her running towards her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. - who she has been married to since 2002.

Sarah has been having a great time working on Star Search, and has formed a close bond with her fellow judges too.

© Getty Images for Netflix Sarah with her fellow Star Search judges Jelly Roll and Chrissy Teigen

Talking to CBS Austin on the opening night of the show, Sarah and Chrissy discussed their time at work and how their families are now very close too. "Like, my kids are obsessed with her daughter," Chrissy said of Sarah's oldest child, Charlotte, 16.

"Oh, they're like obsessed. It's a very mutual love fest between our two families," the actress added.

Sarah is a doting mom to Charlotte and son Rocky, 13, and has raised her children away from the spotlight. The actress and her family primarily live in New York, but also spend a lot of their time in LA.

© Instagram The Buffy star has a fabulous sense of style

Privacy means everything to Sarah and Freddie, who previously opened up about avoiding the typical Hollywood attention during an appearance on the Oldish podcast in 2024.

When discussing celebrities avoiding unwanted attention, he said: "I don't know how deliberate they are in trying to avoid that BS. I know how easy it's been for us because I don't go anywhere."

© Getty Images Sarah with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

He continued: "People don't see Sarah and I out and about at the popular places. We have our restaurants that we like, and they're not super trendy in places where paparazzi hang out. So we're good at avoiding it."

Sarah recently revealed the secret to their successful marriage to while talking to E! News. When asked, she replied: "Separate bathrooms. That's what I always say."