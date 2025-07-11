Michelle Keegan is summer 2025 perfection in her most flattering look to date

Actress Michelle Keegan has once again shown she's on top of the trends with a stylish take on summer's hottest shade.

The actress and wife of TV personality and former footballer Mark Wright posted on Instagram, teasing details of her latest project.

Michelle looked incredible as she rocked a gorgeous butter yellow waistcoat with matching trousers as she shared some snaps from filming.

Her fans clearly loved the choice, with many flocking to the comments section to ask where the outfit was from.

Michelle captioned the post: "A week of work & belly laughs in Bulgaria" along with an emoji of the Bulgarian flag and a red heart.

© @michkeegan on Instagram Butter yellow is the colour of the summer 2025

Butter yellow has been dubbed 'the colour of summer 2025', and is popular for its association with sunshine and warmth. The colour is top of the list for everyone from fashion labels to interior designers.

Several other celebs have also been spotted sporting the colour, and it has even made its way into the royal wardrobe once again.

The Fool Me Once actress had all the summer vibes going on as she also showed off a perfect manicure as she held an iced drink with her initials and a heart drawn onto the cup.

She paired the co-ord with neutral, textured sliders and minimal jewellery, allowing the gorgeous colour to take centre stage in the outfit. She finished off the look with beachy waves and trendy sunglasses.

© @michkeegan on Instagram Michelle paired the co-ord with simple accesories and a perfect manicure

Michelle seems to be enjoying herself on the shoot, sharing beaming smiles interspersed with shots of the local architecture and landscape.

She even showed off her playful side, posting a clip of her belting Celine Dion's 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now' with her glam team while getting her hair done.

Michelle has turned heads in this colour on multiple occasions before.

© Getty Michelle turned heads at the BAFTAs in a princess-like butter yellow gown

She lit up the BAFTA red carpet in 2018 wearing a strapless, floor-length Suzanne Neville number.

While it's not known what Michelle is filming, the former Coronation Street star has just signed a huge advertising deal with broadcasting giant Sky. She is keeping her newest work under wraps, with the project's name hidden under tape in her snap of a clapperboard.

The actress has been slowly returning to work in recent weeks after she and her husband welcomed daughter Palma to the world in March.