Jeff Bezos and wife Lauren join Demi Moore and other stars at Paris Fashion Week

Fashion insiders and A-listers alike are flocking to Paris for Haute Couture Week. Leading the charge, Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, have touched down in the City of Lights, where they headed to the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2026 show. Pictured on Monday morning, the Amazon founder was all smiles as he and Lauren – who tied the knot in Venice last year – walked hand-in-hand to the venue.

Flanked by fellow celebrities, Jeff and Lauren weren't the only stars at Schiaparelli's show. On hand to support the French luxury fashion house, Demi Moore, Jodie Turner-Smith, Teyana Taylor and Carla Bruni all stopped for photos before taking a front row seat. An exclusive three-day event, Haute Couture Week is scheduled to run from Monday 26 to Thursday 29 January, with Christian Dior, Chanel, Ellie Saab, Valentino and more set to debut brand new collections.

First up for 2026, Schiaparelli is kicking off the festivities. Find out which Hollywood megastars are in town for day one…

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos © Getty Images Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos held hands as they headed to the show Seven months after their multi-million dollar wedding in Venice, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos jetted to the French capital. Holding hands as they made their way through the crowds, the newlyweds embraced timeless tailoring. Dressed to impress, Jeff, 62, stepped out in an all-black suit, tinted sunglasses and patent boots. Following a similar formula, Lauren, 56, bet it all on red, teaming a crimson blazer and mid-length skirt with pointed stilettos, and her own pair of tinted frames.

Demi Moore © Getty Images Demi Moore took a walk on the wild side in leopard print Demi Moore is a frequent flier on the fashion circuit, and on Monday, she took a walk on the wild side for Haute Couture Week. Donning a leopard print coat, matching tapered trousers and a demure cocktail hat, The Substance star curated a fun and flirty look that Carrie Bradshaw would covet.