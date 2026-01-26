Jeff Bezos and wife Lauren join Demi Moore and other stars at Paris Fashion Week

Fashion insiders and A-listers alike are flocking to Paris for Haute Couture Week. Leading the charge, Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, have touched down in the City of Lights, where they headed to the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2026 show. Pictured on Monday morning, the Amazon founder was all smiles as he and Lauren – who tied the knot in Venice last year – walked hand-in-hand to the venue.
Flanked by fellow celebrities, Jeff and Lauren weren't the only stars at Schiaparelli's show. On hand to support the French luxury fashion house, Demi Moore, Jodie Turner-Smith, Teyana Taylor and Carla Bruni all stopped for photos before taking a front row seat. An exclusive three-day event, Haute Couture Week is scheduled to run from Monday 26 to Thursday 29 January, with Christian Dior, Chanel, Ellie Saab, Valentino and more set to debut brand new collections.
First up for 2026, Schiaparelli is kicking off the festivities. Find out which Hollywood megastars are in town for day one…
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos
Seven months after their multi-million dollar wedding in Venice, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos jetted to the French capital. Holding hands as they made their way through the crowds, the newlyweds embraced timeless tailoring. Dressed to impress, Jeff, 62, stepped out in an all-black suit, tinted sunglasses and patent boots. Following a similar formula, Lauren, 56, bet it all on red, teaming a crimson blazer and mid-length skirt with pointed stilettos, and her own pair of tinted frames.
Teyana Taylor
Oscar nominee Teyana Taylor is making waves right now. Just three weeks after she took home the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, the 35-year-old turned heads in a sheer lace ensemble. Completing her daring look with a decadent diamond tiara and a tuxedo-style overcoat, Teyana – who has become an overnight style icon – continued her fashion reign.
Demi Moore
Demi Moore is a frequent flier on the fashion circuit, and on Monday, she took a walk on the wild side for Haute Couture Week. Donning a leopard print coat, matching tapered trousers and a demure cocktail hat, The Substance star curated a fun and flirty look that Carrie Bradshaw would covet.
Jodie Turner-Smith
Fashion darling Jodie Turner-Smith showed up to support Schiaparelli. Ever the 'it girl', the Tron: Ares actress channeled Bond girl chic in a black halterneck gown with gold-accented cut-outs. Accessorising with a faux-fur shawl and statement earrings, the 39-year-old put her own, contemporary spin on old school Hollywood glamour.
Carla Bruni
A long-time fan of Schiaparelli, singer and model Carla Bruni put on a radiant display. Teaming an asymmetric black dress with sheer lace tights, stilettos and a tailored coat, the former first lady of France added a gold choker-style necklace, and chunky rings.