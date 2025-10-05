Harper Beckham debuts £890 'mini gift' from mother Victoria

Victoria Beckham and her incredible family basically took over the French capital of Paris on Friday as the former Spice Girl presented her Spring/ Summer 2026 collection at PFW. 14-year-old Harper undoubtedly stole the show, though, sitting front row with her two brothers, Cruz and Romeo, as well as Cruz's girlfriend Jackie Apostel, dad, footballing legend David, and of course, former Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. What a setup! Harper delighted fans in a fabulous pale pink strapless number from her mum's collection and looked in awe of the incredible display of garments.

The sugary, pastel pink number the teenager donned featured a flowing silhouette that fell to the floor, with a lightly fringed neckline. Feminine yet elegant, the Barbie pink shade looked striking on the teenage fashionista. She wore her long blonde hair loose and flowing, and kept her jewellery to a minimum, opting for her much-loved Van Cleef & Arpels necklace. We also spied her cute new clutch bag, which was also crafted in the same pink.

© Getty Harper carried her new mini bag in rose pink

This bag is from VB's newest collection. It's known as the 'Dorian Pochette' and is miniature in size, and made from croc-embossed calf leather. Harper kept the arm candy firmly by her side all evening. You can buy a variety of colours of this style online for £890, but Harper's rose version isn't available yet. This design is clearly a special gift from her mother, and one she can keep and cherish forever.

Harper's shoutout

After the show, VB reshared an Instagram Story made by her daughter, which had truly heartfelt sentiments attached. It read: "Well done @victoriabeckham. I am so proud of you, words cannot even describe what a beautiful show xx," wrote Harper on her newly launched Instagram account, which remains private.

© Instagram Victoria's daughter Harper shared a sweet message to her mother

Harper joined the social media platform last month. Already verified, her account has a small number of followers, and equally, people she chooses to follow, too. Her profile reads: "Yours truly," with emojis, and the words: "Your fav Blonde, LDN / L.A. / MIAMI." Victoria and David Beckham, and older brothers Cruz and Romeo, are following the teen, although it does not appear that her oldest brother, Brooklyn, does.