We are starry-eyed about Catherine Tyldesley's workout top – and Davina McCall has one too We love the actress’s gym gear…

Catherine Tyldesley is open about the fact she enjoys working out to keep herself in tip-top shape. The former Coronation Street star regularly visits the gym and on Monday evening, she gave her fans an insight to her workouts and her chic gym kit. The 34-year-old wore a gorgeous grey hoodie which featured a neon yellow star on the front by online company Wear The Stars. The gorgeous grey top retails at £56.25 from the site and is selling out fast since Catherine wore it in her Instagram snap. The chic cosy fit is the kind of top that is suitable for both the gym and to throw on to run errands. The actress isn’t the only fan of the brand – fitness fanatic Davina McCall also has the same design but in gold.

Even in her workout clothes, Catherine looks gorgeous

The mother-of-one has often spoken about her struggles with body image and talking exclusively to HELLO!, Catherine opened up about her weight-loss journey and her relationship with food, admitting: "At the end of the day, I'm just a normal person and I struggled with food and my weight."

£56.25, Wear the Stars

As a mother to son Alfie, she explained her self-confidence took a dive after her pregnancy. "When I had Alfie, I lost my confidence as well. I didn’t want to go back to the gym," she said. However, it was thanks to her husband Tom - a personal trainer - who helped her get back into shape through moving: "I started to feel better and my confidence went up."

Catherine has been wowing us with her stylish outfits of late, and one of our favourites has to the navy blue jumpsuit from Marks & Spencer which features a contrasting white spotted print and a red stripe emblazoned down the side.

The sell-out, £39.50 jumpsuit has featured all over fashion blogs with influencers in a race to hunt it down. The actress looked stunning in the design which showed off her tiny waist with its ruched detail.

