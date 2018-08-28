Lorraine Kelly is on another amazing holiday – and her hotel is surprisingly affordable The TV presenter has travelled to Thailand

Lorraine Kelly is taking advantage of her last few days off by jetting away for another summer holiday. The daytime TV presenter has travelled to the Thai island of Koh Samui with her family, where she appears to be spending some quality time with her husband Steve and their daughter Rosie.

Sharing a video as she relaxed in the sun on Tuesday, Lorraine told fans: "We thought there was a wee mouse under our sunbed but it was this cutie. He found his mum and was fine!" The short clip showed a kitten jumping out from under her sunbed before scurrying across the terrace into a bush.

Lorraine Kelly is staying at Bophut in Koh Samui

Lorraine is staying at the fisherman's village of Bo Phut on Koh Samui, at the Anantara Lawani Koh Samui resort. The luxurious resort has over 100 rooms and suites, an infinity pool and idyllic beachfront location. There is a spa and water sports available for guests, as well as a fitness centre where Lorraine could continue her exercise routine while she's on holiday.

The hotel is relatively affordable, with rooms starting from £134 per night for a premier garden view room, or £192 per night for a deluxe sea view room. However, Lorraine could upgrade to one of the resort's luxury suites - such as the Anantara beachfront pool suite - which has its own private garden and plunge pool, and costs £498 per night.

Lorraine shared a video from her luxury resort on Tuesday

While Lorraine and her family could easily spend their days relaxing on the beach and pool, there is lots to see and do on and around Koh Samui. They could take a day trip to the nearby Ang Thong Marine Park, which features over 40 untouched islands across the Gulf of Siam. Alternatively, they could visit temples like Wat Plai Laem and Wat Phra Yai, which are located along the coast from where they are staying.

Lorraine's family trip to Thailand follows her extended break in Spain earlier this summer. The 58-year-old stayed in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol, and shared photos of herself taking Zumba classes at the town's Triple X gym.