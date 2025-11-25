Cat Deeley's £26 gold metallic Marks & Spencer mini dress is just so perfect for party season

Cat Deeley is absolutely nailing her festive fashion looks on This Morning this week! On Monday, she delivered the ultimate cool-girl Christmas jumper (more on that later), but it was her look on Wednesday that instantly became the party dress of the season.

The Birmingham-born TV presenter, 49, dazzled in a metallic gold mini dress from Marks & Spencer, priced at a mind-blowing £26 / $57.

AT A GLANCE Cat Deeley, 49, opted for a gold metallic mini dress from Marks & Spencer, £26 $57

The super cute mini has been a popular choice with celebs - AJ Odudu wore the dress recently.

It's an affordable style and perfect for party season - see our top styling tips.

The Viral M&S metallic mini dress

This super-cute mini has already achieved viral status. Not only did Cat wear the dress, but fellow TV star AJ Odudu also chose the exact same glitzy M&S party piece just last week, confirming its status as the high street's must-have for December events.

© Instagram Screenshot

If you're keen to jump on to the golden trend, I would suggest you snap it up asap.

© Instagram Is this the party dress of the season? AJ Odudu is another fan of the glitzy M&S party piece

I've analysed the online reviews, and shoppers suggest the dress comes up small and is quite figure-hugging. You may want to consider sizing up or choosing the Tall length if you prefer a little more coverage. One comment noted the sleeves were long, which is great for a chic, expensive-looking silhouette.

GET THE LOOK

EXACT MATCH: M&S Metallic Mini Shift Dress © M&S £26 AT M&S UK $57.99 AT M&S US Editor's Note: "This dress can be styled up or down depending on the choice of whether to go bare-legged or opt for tights. The dress is a lurex metallic shift fabric with drapey long sleeves - perfect if you prefer to cover your arms on nights out."

How Cat styled the party dress

Cat is certainly a fan of gold (who can forget THOSE divine gold jeans she wore back in 2024?). She styled this affordable mini with a chic, directional spin that makes it look far more expensive than its price tag:

Tights: She went for thick, opaque black tights for warmth and an instant polished feel.

She went for thick, opaque black tights for warmth and an instant polished feel. Boots: A woman with taste. Cat opted for a pair of knee-high cowboy boots from Anine Bing . These instantly make the mini feel effortlessly cool rather than overly 'done.'

A woman with taste. Cat opted for a pair of knee-high cowboy boots from Anine Bing These instantly make the mini feel effortlessly cool rather than overly 'done.' Belt: Cat cinched her waist with a black belt for added definition - a great styling trick for a shift shape.

How would I style Cat's £26 dress?

This dress is versatile enough for everything from Christmas Eve dinner to a festive pub night.

You can either go glam and pair it with statement gold earrings and pointed slingbacks or heels, you could go for a rock chic edgy look and replicate Cat’s aesthetic with chunky boots and opt for a Penny Lane-style faux leather black jacket layered over the top.

Personal Touch: While Cat belted it, if you prefer a looser, more relaxed look (or have a different body shape), skip the belt and let the shift shape skim your figure.

How about an alternative?

If you'd prefer a slightly longer option, this John Lewis dress is stunning and could be great for your work's Christmas party.

Another look we loved this week: Cat's cool Christmas jumper

On Monday's show, Cat went in a totally different direction, offering a brilliant alternative to the typical novelty Christmas jumper. The newly-single star opted for a super cool embellished jumper from River Island teamed with sleek vinyl trousers.

© Instagram Cat Deeley's cool combo of a Christmas jumper and vinyl trousers

GET THE LOOK

EXACT MATCH: River Island Embellished Jumper © River Island £89 AT RIVER ISLAND UK

Thankfully, Cat's jumper is still in stock and if you're not a fan of the typical novelty Christmas jumper, this one could be perfect for you.