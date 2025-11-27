Cat Deeley's M&S skirt proves you can wear a mini over 40 - here's how she does it

Cat Deeley is definitely feeling festive this week as she's been sporting party look after party look on This Morning. In fact, she's giving serious partywear inspiration for women over 40, from her metallic mini dress to an elegant all red ensemble.

On Thursday's show, the 49-year-old exhibited cool-girl chic in a brown snakeskin leather mini skirt from Marks & Spencer, teamed with a cosy forest green jumper, proving just how to wear a mini skirt, the chic way.

AT A GLANCE Cat Deeley, 49, wore a brown M&S snakeskin leather skirt, £122.50

The stylish mini skirt looked chic with a cashmere green knit.

It's a great way to dip your toes into wearing a mini skirt - read on for styling tips.

This super-cute mini isn't cheap, priced at £122.50 (there's 30% off for Black Friday) but it's so timeless that the cost per wear will be pennies.

© Instagram Cat's M&S mini skirt is a trending high street piece

It's made from 100% leather, which explains the higher price tag, and is designed with a flattering high-rise waist that sits on the narrowest part of your body. The quality appears incredible, with full lining for comfort and a snakeskin finish.

As it's quite a new piece on the M&S website, there are no official reviews in yet but I would suggest taking your usual size. With a leather mini, you want it to feel comfortable and not too tight, to avoid any uncomfortable rolling of the waistband or restriction across the stomach area. It comes in sizes 8 - 18.

GET THE LOOK

EXACT MATCH: M&S Leather Snake Print Mini Skirt © M&S £122.50 (SAVE 30%) AT M&S UK Editor's Note: "This skirt is ideal if you want to try wearing a mini skirt; make like Cat and keep the top half casual, with a cosy knit or cardigan. "If you're nervous about exposing your legs, wear thick tights and knee high boots - sexy and oh-so-chic."

How Cat styled the mini skirt

Cat is no stranger to wearing a mini skirt or a mini dress, and she always does so with aplomb, proving you can wear one whatever your age. Earlier in the year, she wore a similar olive green M&S mini skirt, styled in a similar way to her most recent outfit. The Birmingham-born TV presenter has a fashion formula, and it works. Here's how she makes a mini skirt much more wearable, and far less scary, to wear:

Jumper: Cat chose a relaxed fit jumper to offset the smarter aesthetic of the mini skirt.

Cat chose a relaxed fit jumper to offset the smarter aesthetic of the mini skirt. Tights: She wore semi-opaque tights in a coordinating brown shade to tie the look together.

She wore semi-opaque tights in a coordinating brown shade to tie the look together. Heels: This is where Cat cleverly elevates the look, by wearing with a pair of stiletto pointed heels. This is the easiest way to amp up this look and I love it.

Expert styling tips

Personal stylist Jess Richardson suggests: "Follow the simple girl maths rule. If you're showing off your legs, keep your top half more modest. Avoid too much skin on display at once. If you're feeling self-conscious about your legs, sheer tights or a bit of gradual tan can give you a boost of confidence. Knee-high boots are also a fail-safe option if you’d rather not reveal too much."

This skirt is so versatile, you can dress it up or down depending on the event. Cat's styling is great for a festive bash with the girls or a work Christmas party. Dress it up further by wearing a sequin knit, embellished jumper or silky tee or cami. You can also wear it with knee high boots, which will help to give it a more laidback aesthetic.

Affordable alternative to Cat's skirt

If you're looking for a more alternative version, New Look's faux-leather brown mini skirt has all the makings of Cat but is made from a viscose blend, lending itself to its lower price - it's on sale for £17.99.

Cat's most festive look this week: Mint Velvet red co-ord

Cat never shies away from wearing colour and on Wednesday's show, she went full on festive in a stunning red ensemble. Her outfit was a co-ord from Mint Velvet, teaming the scarf-detail silk top with matching wide-leg silk trousers.

© Shutterstock Cat's red Mint Velvet ensemble is giving festive chic

Wearing the two pieces together is a stunning look, but each piece would equally look chic worn apart; the trousers and a white jumper are great for a more casual Christmas party and the draped silk top lends itself to the 'jeans and a nice top' trend.