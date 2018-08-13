Kelly Brook's gingham Marks & Spencer bikini top is such a bargain that you won't believe it The model bags a serious summer bargain

Kelly Brook is currently sunning herself on holiday with her handsome partner Jeremy, and we have been seriously envious of her holiday snaps. In the idyllic location, the model looked to be enjoying the sunshine aboard a yacht and showcased her womanly curves in a gingham bikini, which looked like it could have been a pricey designer number, when in fact, it was from everyone’s favourite high street store Marks & Spencer. What’s more – the top is currently in the sale for just £11.24. Who would have thought it! Part of the M&S Collection, the non-wired bikini top is cut in a bandeau shape with underwire and removable straps for extra comfort. Gingham is a hugely popular print during the summer and it never goes out of style, so the actress could wear it again and again.

Kelly looked gorgeous in her gingham bikini

Before she jetted off to a sunnier destination, Kelly appeared on Loose Women and her Instagram fans went wild for her leopard print pink dress, which was also from Marks & Spencer.

Kelly's bikini top is £11.24 in the Marks & Spencer sale

The gorgeous design cost a purse-friendly £39.50 from the high street mecca and sold out as soon as the Kent-born beauty wore it. The feminine design had a wild twist with the season’s hottest micro trend animal print, and the 3/4 sleeves gave it a flared, contemporary feel. Made in a super-flattering fit and flare shape, Kelly's dress could be worn with high heels for a night out as well as trainers for a more casual vibe.

The 38-year-old sparked rumours that she could be engaged to long-term love Jeremy Parisi during her romantic getaway.

The gorgeous pair touched down in Barcelona airport on Saturday afternoon and the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant beamed at waiting photographers as her new diamond ring (which was placed on her left hand) sparkled in the light.

