Stacey Solomon's bridesmaid dress cost just £12 from H&M – amazing for budget weddings Just got engaged? Take note!

Stacey Solomon shared a picture on her Instagram account at the weekend of her posing with her two gorgeous sons, and partner Joe Swash. The pretty TV presenter looked to be at a wedding – there was a garland of flowers behind the family in the snap and the Loose Women host was carrying a large bouquet of flowers. If we didn't know better, we would say that Stacey, 28, was a bridesmaid and what's more – her dress is a total high street steal that would be ideal for any bride on a budget. Stacey was wearing a pale blue dress from high street store H&M which unbelievably has gone down from a purse-friendly £34.99 to just £12 in the summer sale. What's more, it is still available online in a variety of sizes. How thrifty! If pale blue isn’t for you, it is also made in a pretty blush pink as well as navy blue and the loose fabric and ruched detail at the waist would make it uber flattering on all body shapes. Fans were quick to praise the photo, with one follower writing: "Stacey, you look just stunning!"

Stacey looked gorgeous at a wedding at the weekend

The high street has become a big port of call for brides – gone are the days when wedding party attire costs ridiculous amounts. Brides can now walk down the aisle in a dress that won't break the bank.

£12, H&M

Joining Whistles, Topshop, ASOS and French Connection, H&M now have a selection of wedding items – including a stunning wedding dress that will set you back just £149.99.

From lace dresses to prom-style cuts with lengths of tulle, to elaborately embellished shoes, there is something for all tastes.

Considering that in 2017, the average spend for wedding dress was £1,677, if you are newly engaged – you could be saving yourself a lot of dosh!

