﻿
charlotte-hawkins-cherry-print-top-instagram

Charlotte Hawkins just wore a top with cherries on it - and it's a delicious high street buy

The Good Morning Britain presenter is looking fabulous in red…

Laura Sutcliffe
Leave a comment

Charlotte Hawkins certainly looked juicy on Sunday afternoon as she presented Classic FM. The TV presenter has a slot on the radio show from 3-5 and posed for an outfit of the day shot ahead of the job. We loved her red-toned outfit, which consisted of a pair of red tailored trousers, high heel shoes from Zara and top that had a cherry print emblazoned over it. The stylish number was from luxury high street store Ted Baker. Part of the brand's summer collection, it is currently in the sale for £29.50, but be quick – it is sure to sell-out fast after the Good Morning Britain star stepped out in it. Charlotte, 43, is bang-on-trend with her fruity ensemble – foodie prints are big in the fashion world right now.

Charlotte looked delicious in her latest outfit

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has certainly had a busy long weekend; which started off at the York races. All eyes were on Charlotte's outfit – she wore a stunning white ensemble which had a red lace floral overlay by Austrian designer Lena Hoschek.

Charlotte's top is from Ted Baker

Although initially an expensive buy at £1050, it was reduced to £525 in the summer sale, which is quite the saving! Charlotte’s Instagram fans were hugely taken with her latest look – in fact, they even compared her to royalty. "Should have been a royal," one follower insisted on her Instagram outfit post, while another added: "You are a real queen." 

MORE: The beauty product that keeps Christine Lampard AND Charlotte Hawkins' skin looking so fresh in the mornings

The presenter wore her blonde hair slicked back in a sleek bun and she added diamond earrings and a large disc-style fascinator, accessorising with delicate bracelets and red strappy sandals.

Loading the player...

Charlotte Hawkins HELLO! photoshoot

The mother-of-two's look was put together by Debbie Harper - ITV's Head of Wardrobe. Known as 'Debbie Dresses' on Instagram and she helpfully lists where all the items she dresses her clients in are from – which luckily for us is normally the high street!

READ: Ok, Charlotte Hawkins's palm-print Marks & Spencer dress just made it to the top of our shopping list

More on:

More about charlotte hawkins

More news