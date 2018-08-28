Charlotte Hawkins just wore a top with cherries on it - and it's a delicious high street buy The Good Morning Britain presenter is looking fabulous in red…

Charlotte Hawkins certainly looked juicy on Sunday afternoon as she presented Classic FM. The TV presenter has a slot on the radio show from 3-5 and posed for an outfit of the day shot ahead of the job. We loved her red-toned outfit, which consisted of a pair of red tailored trousers, high heel shoes from Zara and top that had a cherry print emblazoned over it. The stylish number was from luxury high street store Ted Baker. Part of the brand's summer collection, it is currently in the sale for £29.50, but be quick – it is sure to sell-out fast after the Good Morning Britain star stepped out in it. Charlotte, 43, is bang-on-trend with her fruity ensemble – foodie prints are big in the fashion world right now.

Charlotte looked delicious in her latest outfit

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has certainly had a busy long weekend; which started off at the York races. All eyes were on Charlotte's outfit – she wore a stunning white ensemble which had a red lace floral overlay by Austrian designer Lena Hoschek.

Charlotte's top is from Ted Baker

Although initially an expensive buy at £1050, it was reduced to £525 in the summer sale, which is quite the saving! Charlotte’s Instagram fans were hugely taken with her latest look – in fact, they even compared her to royalty. "Should have been a royal," one follower insisted on her Instagram outfit post, while another added: "You are a real queen."

The presenter wore her blonde hair slicked back in a sleek bun and she added diamond earrings and a large disc-style fascinator, accessorising with delicate bracelets and red strappy sandals.

Charlotte Hawkins HELLO! photoshoot

The mother-of-two's look was put together by Debbie Harper - ITV's Head of Wardrobe. Known as 'Debbie Dresses' on Instagram and she helpfully lists where all the items she dresses her clients in are from – which luckily for us is normally the high street!

