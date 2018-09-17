Stacey Solomon just went to London Fashion Week for the first time – and gave her very honest opinion That's why we love her…

Stacey Solomon is well-known (and well-loved) for keeping it real when it comes to fashion, so we could only expect a very frank review when it came to her heading out to her first-ever London Fashion Week show on Saturday. In true Stacey-style, she's documented the whole experience in her Fabulous column – as well as some of the mishaps she's more than happy to admit to! "Note to self: never eat garlic before a fashion show because everyone greets you with a kiss on both cheeks," she jokes in her diary of the Julien MacDonald show. Gotcha, Stacey. Or, always carry Tic-Tacs.

Stacey looked gorgeous for her day out at Fashion Week

Of choosing her outfit for the show, Stacey also reveals that she tried on seven different outfits – like the best of us – before going back to the very first one she tried on. Standard. Choosing a Chanel-esque button-up dress, she says it was the pockets that sealed that deal – since she never knows where to put her hands in photographs.

MORE: Victoria Beckham's wild LFW party – all the incredible details (including a major Spice Girls throwback moment)

Loading the player...

Outfit dilemmas and garlic breath aside, Stacey did admit she had a good time at the show – especially since she bumped into some of her celeb pals, including Ashley Roberts and Love Island's Laura Anderson. And the runway show didn't disappoint, either. "I was hit with ALL THE GLITTER," she writes. "Julien’s clothes are how I imagined my wardrobe to look when I was a little girl. It’s the epitome of glitz and glamour. Modern day Disney gowns. Just beautiful."

On the front row with Stephanie Pratt

Body positive as ever, Stacey did note that she would have liked to see more size diversity on the catwalk. "I can’t deny that as the show went on I did get a little feeling those clothes are probably not made for people like me to wear. With my body shape.

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon wows on Loose Women in the most fabulous red leopard print dress and we need it ASAP

"To sum up my first ever LFW appearance: went in, lots of faffing for an hour, an explosion of glitter, extreme bass, then over in a flash just as it was getting exciting!" she concluded. Sounds like a fair assessment…