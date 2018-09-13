Stacey Solomon wows on Loose Women in the most fabulous red leopard print dress and we need it ASAP The girlfriend of Joe Swash is looking red hot...

Stacey Solomon is fast becoming a style star - we seriously can't remember the last time she stepped out in an outfit we didn't like! With her love of high street threads and lots of cheerful, colourful pieces, her wardrobe is full of items that ensures she always stands out. On Wednesday afternoon, the mother-of-two appeared on the Loose Women panel and fans went wild over her latest ensemble - a zany leopard-print dress. What we loved the most about this look is the fact that the animal print detail is emblazoned over red instead of tan, which makes a welcome change. The fancy maxi-length design is from high street store Karen Millen and priced at £199. With its exaggerated shoulder detail, V-neckline and voluminous sleeves, it packed a powerful punch and made a statement. Instead of adding a pair of obligatory nude high heels, Stacey gave the ensemble a contemporary vibe with a pair of crisp white trainers.

We loved Stacey leopard number

Once again, the former X Factor singer was styled by Mother's Shoppers - the chic duo who put together all of her professional outfits.

£199, Karen Millen

We spoke to Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen about Staceys lush take on leopard print, and they said: "We LOVE this dress as it's so versatile. You can dress it down with trainers like Stacey or team with a pair of killer heels for nights out."

Last week was a big one for the girlfriend of Joe Swash - she announced that she has collaborated with her favourite high street store Primark. Being a long-time fan of the brand, Stacey is frequently snapped wearing their budget items, so it's a no brainier that she would team up with them on a special project.

Talking about the collaboration, she said: "I cannot put into words how excited I am to finally be able to shout from the rooftops about a special project I have been working on with @primark over the last few months. It's honestly been a dream come true and I can’t believe it’s actually happening. Stay tunes for more info on my range with Primark which will be in stores on the 11th October eeeeeeeekkkk!"

