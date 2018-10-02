Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford just got very honest about the worst guest they've ever had on This Morning The pair opened up in an interview...

Husband-and-wife duo Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been celebrating the 30th anniversary of This Morning recently, and have even opened up about the worst guest they've ever interviewed on the beloved ITV show. Speaking to The Mirror, Ruth said: "David Cassidy was very rude. He was a very sick man." Eamonn added: "He was bankrupt, his house was up for auction and he was being paid a significant sum of money. He was live from Florida and I spoke to him during the break and he was fine.

Ruth and Eamonn have revealed who their worst This Morning guest was

"Then, we went on air and I say 'Hello David how are you today?' [He said:] 'How am I? How am I? You’re asking me how I am? My house is being sold, I’m great I’m fantastic,'" he added. "I thought, 'What is this all about?' If you were in studio you wouldn’t talk to me like that and I wouldn’t take it from you."

MORE: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford as you've never seen them before

Loading the player...

Ruth went on to admit she tried to rectify the situation with her next question, saying: "I thought, 'Oh dear, this is awkward'. So I talked about his fans in the UK and how important it must be to have that support." Eamonn then replied: "He cut her off and said 'What a stupid question'." Oh dear!

MORE: The reason Ruth Langsford won't do I'm A Celebrity

The presenting pair are known for their cheeky antics and their tendency to mock each other on Eamonn revealed one of Ruth's cheeky tricks for getting back at him during the show. He said: "Her secret is she stands behind that cookery bench thing and she lifts her heel and she scrapes it down the front of my shin, and then puts the stiletto right into my foot."Ruth, who sat along from her husband on the panel, laughed and confirmed: "If he's been annoying me, I think, 'You wait, we've got cookery soon.'"