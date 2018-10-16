Jane Moore's Marks & Spencer shirt is classically chic and you need it in your wardrobe The Loose Women star stuns in another great outfit

Jane Moore is fast becoming a bit of an unlikely style icon for Loose Women viewers! The gorgeous blonde presenter is known for her straight talking and no-nonsense opinions, and now her amazing high street wardrobe has been hitting the headlines too. On Monday's show, the 56-year-old journalist looked incredible in a crisp white shirt from Marks & Spencer which set her back just £35. With its clean lines and a flattering length, it has a button-up front, tailored cuffs and she wore it with a checked turquoise pencil skirt, that had a belt and buckle detail in matching fabric. The heritage style number was from Zara and comes in at £49.99. Fans flocked to Jane's Instagram page and her stylish snap racked up numerous comments. One fan wrote: "You've subconsciously become my style icon! So many of your recent outfits are on my wish list!!" Another agreed, adding: "Fab outfit on you Jane! Best lady on Loose Women!"

Jane loooked amazing on Loose Women

This is the second time in under two weeks that the blonde beauty has appeared on our screens in M&S. Last week, Jane Looked incredible in a lilac, funnel-neck dress which had batwing sleeves and a tie waist.

£35, Marks & Spencer

Although the dress looks like it could be a pricey item, it set her back just £35 and also comes in a pretty peach shade.

£49.99, Zara

The ITV favourite took part in Loose Women's Body Battles project last year, and spoke about her positive body image.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Loose Women turns 18!

"I'm kind of at peace with my body,"Jane said at the time. She added: "I had a growth spurt at around 11 and I shot up above the boys, that left me with stretch marks at the top of my legs." The campaign was shot by Bryan Adams, who has also photographed Kate Moss in the past. Fancy!

MORE: Stepping inside Loose Women's closet: All the secrets from behind-the-scenes of the hit TV show