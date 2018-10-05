Emma Willis just wore an amazing striped blouse from H&M What a bargain!

When you think of Emma Willis - you immediately think - what stylish gal. With her fuss-free, classic wardrobe, she is always one to watch when it come sto her incredible look. Her wardrobe is brimming with posh designer threads as well as inexpensive high street staples we can all afford. On Friday, the mother-of-three shared a picture of her latest campaign - with Marks & Spencer. The 42-year-old has teamed up with with Rochelle Humes and Amanda Holden as part of a celebrity food panel to taste new products and select her favourites. Yes, our eyes should have been on the food, but we couldn't help but notice the blue and white striped shirt she was wearing which is high street store H&M.

Emma has joined forces with Marks & Spencer food

The Celebrity Big brother star mesmerised us this summer with her on-screen wardrobe, and it's hard to pick a favourite look. But, when the former model attended the Red Magazine 20th birthday party in London last month, we couldn't get her incredible Gucci suit out of our head. The beautiful, midnight blue coloured design was made in a sharp tailored shape with contrasting pink and olive-green rose motifs emblazoned on the front. Made from a sumptuous wool blend, it had wide-leg trousers had a high-rise, slim-fit cut. As always, she accessorised perfectly, adding a pair of barbie pink high heels.

The Voice presenter has had lots of exciting projects during 2018, including becoming the face of Eylure eyelashes.

Her range of natural, stress-free lashes are designed by the star and are perfect for mothers on the go, as they come with accents and corners, meaning nothing needs to be trimmed – no mess, no fuss. Emma, 42, even named them after her children! Explaining that the characteristics of the lashes mirror her children's personalities, she revealed that when she first saw the lashes completed, it was "like her children had arrived in a box!"

