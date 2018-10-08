Jane Moore's stunning Marks & Spencer dress for Loose Women appearance is just £35 What a bargain!

You've got to love Jane Moore. Widely regarded as one of the most outspoken, straight-to-the point presenters on Loose Women, she makes her mark daily. Also, her wardrobe is on fire right now! On Monday afternoon, the 56-year-old journalist looked incredible on the ITV show, wearing a lilac, funnel-neck dress which had batwing sleeves and a tie waist. Although the dress looks like it could be a pricey designer item - it's actually from Marks & Spencer! As part of their M&S Collection range, the close-fitting design also comes in a pretty peach shade and costs just £35! Its currently online in all sizes, so snap it up while you can.

Jane stunned on Loose Women on Monday

Back in August, the blonde bombshell shared a picture on Instagram of her wearing a blue bikini whilst enjoying her summer holiday in the south of France. Fans flocked to comment on the summery snap, remarking that she was #bodygoals and had a physique of a woman half her age. You go girl!

£35, Marks & Spencer

The presenter took part in Loose Women's Body Battles project last year, and spoke about her positive body image. "I’m kind of at peace with my body,"Jane said at the time. She added: "I had a growth spurt at around 11 and I shot up above the boys, that left me with stretch marks at the top of my legs." The campaign was shot by Bryan Adams, who has also photographed Kate Moss in the past.

Back in June, Jane shocked viewers with a hair transformation, proving she has quite directional taste! Sharing a picture of her in the hairdressers chair, she said: "Let's face it. It's long…overdue. Haircut @charlesworthingtonsalons."

In the snapshot, Jane's fringe covered her eyes, and while she could just be going in for a trim, many believe she is set to get a new look altogether. "Not too short now," one fan advised, while another asked: "Do we get to see the after?" A third added "I love your hairstyle."

