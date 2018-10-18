Frankie Bridge's cosy orange jumper simply screams autumn and it's a high street steal Stylish and warm - the perfect combination...

Frankie Bridge is ready for the autumn with the moist fabulous orange jumper that makes us think of pumpkin spice lattes, rusty leaves, and bonfires! The mother-of-two shared a sweet family picture of her, husband Wayne Bridge and children Parker and Carter and in it, her knitted roll neck top looked super cosy and made us want to rush out and embrace the season. Her jumper is by high street favourite Miss Selfridge and set her back a price-friendly £35. It had button detail, a funnel neckline and a full-length sleeve. The singer teamed it with a simple pair of black trousers and leopard print trainers.

Frankie looked lovely in her orange jumper

We pretty much want everything in the 29-year-old's wardrobe lately - she has been sharing lots of stylish 'outfit of the day's' which feature an abundance of high street gems. Last week, the former Saturdays singer posted a snap of her rocking a statement coat which had an orange, blue and white checked print emblazoned all over it.

£35, Miss Selfridge

The stunning design was from Next and set her back a reasonable £75. It had a smart, double-breasted cut and trendy wide lapels. The best news is that the style is currently online now in all sizes, should you wish to invest.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie speaks to HELLO!

Speaking to The Express about her personal style, the mother-of-two revealed: "I'd say I'm pretty lazy with my style! It depends when you ask me. If I'm at home with the kids I’d say I’m an activewear girl. From day to day, maybe a bit classic. I like to keep things simple with a bit of an edge."

MORE: Frankie Bridge's gorgeous rainbow leopard print dress is perfect for cocktail hour

She also remarked that Jessica Alba is her style icon. "I always think she gets it right" Frankie said. "She looks effortless, no matter what she’s doing – out with the kids or on her own."

READ: Frankie Bridge's Topshop leopard-print suit is too dreamy not to snap up immediately!