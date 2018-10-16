Frankie Bridge's gorgeous rainbow leopard print dress is perfect for cocktail hour The perfect party look for the former Saturdays singer

We are becoming a little bit obsessed with Frankie Bridge's outfits lately. From her dazzling selection of coats to her Topshop suit, we can’t get enough of her outfit of the day snaps (and her walk-in wardrobe.) On Monday, the former Saturdays singer shared a mirror selfie and she was wearing a fabulous dress, which was from high street store Karen Millen. Made in classic black, it had a bit of a funky twist; a rainbow, leopard print design emblazoned across the overlay. Featuring delicate spaghetti straps and a built-in corset, it’s the ideal number for a party! And best of all, it’s currently in the sale for £110, down from £215. The mother-of-two added a pair nude high heels by Office - the same design that Holly Willoughby wears daily - and wore a smart camel coat by The Kooples which she wore over the top.

We loved Frankie's latest look

Speaking of stylish outerwear, last week the singer wore the most striking statement coat, which was designed with orange, blue and white checks.

£110, Karen Millen

The eye-catching design was from high street store Next and priced at an affordable £75. We love the double-breasted cut, wide lapels and of course, the statement print. Checks are big news this autumn, so Frankie is up on her trends with this one. She teamed the design with a coordinating orange top, black jeans, black boots and a Gucci logo belt.

WATCH: Frankie Bridge speaks to HELLO!

The wife of Wayne Bridge told HELLO! in 2016 that she is just like the rest of us - often looking back at her old outfits and cringing! "When we first started in The Saturdays, we went to a premiere with all these dresses that just looked like bin bags," she explained.

"Coloured bin bags with bows on. They were just horrendous! I knew they were horrendous at the time but we had no option and they were just awful and I don't know what we were thinking" she laughed.

