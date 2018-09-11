Rochelle Humes' holiday photos will make you want to book the next flight to Ibiza She's on the White Isle for a friend's wedding

The summer holidays may be over, but Rochelle and Marvin Humes have jetted off to Ibiza for a very special reason – their close friends are getting married! The couple travelled in style for the overseas nuptials, flying by private jet with a group of friends while sipping champagne.

Rochelle and Marvin have been the envy of fans after sharing photos from their luxury flight online, with the former JLS singer telling fans: "Just arrived in Ibiza! Our best friends are getting married!" Meanwhile, Rochelle shared a photo of herself carrying her friend's wedding dress as they exited the plane, writing: "Carrying VERY precious cargo!! Let's do this… my bestie is getting MARRIED."

The group have wasted no time in settling in, and enjoyed some beach time on Monday. Rochelle shared a stunning snap of herself and her best friend relaxing in matching red bikinis, adding the caption: "Back on the island…" The mum-of-two tagged them at Ibiza's neighbouring island of Es Vedrà, a small uninhabited rocky island that people aren't allowed to step foot on. However, the group could have taken a boat trip around the mysterious island – which is said to be the gateway to the Lost City of Atlantis – from the Port of San Antonio.

Rochelle also posted snaps of the group sipping on cocktails as they relaxed on board a boat on Monday, with the 29-year-old looking stunning in a colourful crochet swimsuit.

The group getaway follows a busy week for Rochelle, in which she has announced her debut children's book, The Mega Magic Hair Swap, and a new project for Marks & Spencer alongside Emma Willis, Paddy McGuinness and Amanda Holden. If that's not all, Rochelle and Marvin's eldest daughter Alaīa-Mai also returned to school after the summer holidays.

Rochelle and Marvin have been on a couple of sun-soaked European holidays over the past few months, paying a visit to the Balearic island of Formentera, and the Greek island of Mykonos, where Rochelle celebrated her friend's hen do.

