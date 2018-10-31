Charlotte Hawkins just killed it in these sexy red heels by Zara The star's red shoes are available to buy online now so be quick

Shoes don't come much sexier than a pair of red leather high heels, and Good Morning Britain host Charlotte Hawkins just showcased the most divine pair. The presenter shared a snap of her gorgeous stilettos on her Instagram page and her followers went wild for her sassy look. In the picture we see Charlotte wearing a spotted ruffle blouse by Karen Millen, some cute black culottes by Whistles and the red shoes by high street favourite Zara. Not only are the heels a fabulous shade of red but they are lined with edgy stud detail giving them that extra wow factor. Perfect 'out, out' shoes, we'd say.

Charlotte's Leather Salon Shoes with Stud Detail retail at £55.99 from zara.com and are currently available in sizes two to nine. There's so going to be a rush on these after the star wore them, so grab yours while you can. We also adore the host's fun spot print blouse with frill sleeves, priced £99 from karenmillen.com and available in sizes six to 16.

The star's fans thought she looked stunning in the outfit, with one posting: "Like this look mucho," and another saying, "May I say that's a smashing blouse you have on."

Two days earlier, Charlotte wowed us with some blue animal print heels by Dune and recently wore some stunning floral print shoes by Ted Baker. We have a feeling Charlotte's shoe collection is pretty amazing…

