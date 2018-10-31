Emma Willis just shocked us with her spooky Halloween transformation – you have to see it! The TV host just raised the bar for Halloween costume chic

Mwahhahahaha! Emma and Matt Willis just sent a shiver down our spines with their spooky Halloween costumes. The loveable couple showed off their wicked sides on Tuesday when they shared a snap of their transformations on Instagram. Singer Matt and TV host Emma went for a 'ghoulish twins in tuxedos' theme and don't they look amazing?! We're loving Emma's long black hairdo with choppy fringe and creepy makeup. We have no idea how, but the star even looks stunning dressed as a scary goth, totally nailing it with her sassy suit, crisp white shirt and bow tie. Talk about upping the Halloween game.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Emma Willis

Emma posted on Instagram: "Twinning at tonight’s #unicefhalloweenball what a bloody great date night @mattjwillis Thank you as always #unicef for inviting us." Emma's fans were just as obsessed with her costume as we are, with one posting: "You even make a stunning goth!!!! There is literally not one single look that you can't pull off." Another follower wrote: "Wow you really suit long hair," while one fan joked, "me on a bad hair no makeup kinda day."

Emma's makeup artist Amanda Bowen shared a close-up snap of the presenter's amazing look, writing: "Top goth, and she still looks smokin." Amanda has done a top job on Emma's eye makeup, using tons of brown eyeshadow to create those haunting dark circles and lightening her skin, eyebrows and lips. We've got to get our hands on a cool wig like this too.

Who reckons Emma should grow her hair? She really suits longer locks. And Matt looks pretty awesome too. With that suave suit and guyliner he's so got the Johnny Depps about him.

