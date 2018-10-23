Susanna Reid bemoans decade-long battle with tinnitus The GMB host developed tinnitus following the birth of her second son Finn

Susanna Reid may be enjoying a break from her presenting duties on Good Morning Britain, but the break hasn't got off to a great start. The 47-year-old took to Twitter on Monday to share her distress with tinnitus, revealing that she had a "bad day" after suffering with the debilitating hearing condition. "My tinnitus is so loud right now," she tweeted. "The noise you used to hear when TV programming finished at the end of the day? That. In my head."

Susanna Reid has had tinnitus for over ten years

Her co-anchor Piers Morgan made light of the situation, by replying: "That's Piersitis - you're missing me shouting in your ear." Fans were quick to comment on Susanna's post, with the TV star thanking them for their support. "Thank you lovely people," she said the following day. "Yesterday was a bad tinnitus day, but I can deal with it mostly. If anyone out there needs support please contact @BritishTinnitus who have lots of good advice." The broadcaster was diagnosed with tinnitus over a decade ago following the birth of her second son Finn, who is now 13 years old.

Suffering from the mild form of the debilitating hearing condition means Susanna endures a constant ringing or buzzing in her ears. Speaking on Good Morning Britain in 2015, Susanna admitted: "When I first started hearing it, which was probably about ten years ago, I became quite distressed that I would never hear silence again." She previously touched upon the condition in a 2013 interview, in which she said: "The treasured item you lost and wish you could have again. Silence. I've had tinnitus since Finn's birth, which probably resulted from a difficult labour."

