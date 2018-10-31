Kate Middleton is regal in blue for a visit to the Imperial War Museum - and she recycled an old favourite! Kate dressed smartly for the London event and she recycled an old favourite...

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning once again as she attended her second engagement of the week, this time to London's Imperial War Museum. The royal made the visit ahead of Armistice Day to view letters relating to the three brothers of her great-grandmother, all of whom fought and died in the First World War. Kate chose a chic blue ensemble for the event, teaming the regal dress with some gorgeous nude heels and a Mulberry England clutch.

The Jenny Packham dress appears to be one she's worn before - during her 2016 royal tour of Canada.

The mum-of-three accessorised her look with some beautiful sapphire earrings and wore a Women of The First World War Brooch from The Poppy Collection, priced at £29.99. The Duchess always looks perfectly polished beauty-wise and Wednesday was no different, wearing her hair in a pretty down style, with her trademark smoky eye, a sweep of blush and a nude lip.

It was a fascinating trip for the Duchess, who took a tour of the First World War Galleries, where she was shown elements that related to her relatives' experience and met a fellow descendent of a First World War soldier. The Duchess was also shown several documents of life on the Front connected to her family, including a letter of condolence from the Keeper of the Privy Purse at Buckingham Palace. The letters are part of IWM’s Documents Archive.

Kate has certainly been busy since returning to work following her maternity leave with Prince Louis. The previous day she visited to Basildon, Essex with her husband Prince William to learn about the sports activities taking place in the community. The royal wore a grey Smythe blazer with a black polo neck jumper and black, skinny jeans and her Russell & Bromley Aquatalia 'Fallon' Chelsea boots.