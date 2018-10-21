Kate Garraway reveals another serious health scare after recent rush to hospital She's raising awareness after her own experiences

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway has opened up about a serious health scare she had, in order to help raise awareness for others. The 51-year-old revealed she had a cancer scare after finding a lump in her breast not long after giving birth to her second son nine years ago. She waited two days to be told it was a benign cyst. The mum-of-two told The Sun: "You're in the clinic, looking round at everyone thinking, 'Why shouldn't it be me any more than anyone else?' It's really scary." She also admitted to worrying about her alcohol consumption, saying: "A few years ago Ben Shephard and I went for lunch and champagne at the Cannes film festival — I tripped and totally wiped out Ben." Highlighting the health risks associated with drinking alcohol, she confessed: "I was flabbergasted by the link. I don't want to scare people but to have it in your mind is really important."

Kate recently posted a photo of the mock-tail her son made for her

More recently, Kate thought she contracted meningitis after she had to take two weeks off work last month, following falling ill backstage and being taken to hospital. Once she returned to present Good Morning Britain, Kate told concerned co-hosts Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid: "I came in Friday before last and I couldn't look at the lights and I had a temperature over 40," before adding: "I went straight to the hospital. They were thinking meningitis, fortunately it wasn't, and they sorted me out and I was fine.'

During her time off work, Kate was no doubt looked after by her doting husband Derek Draper, and her two young children, 11-year-old Darcey and William, nine. She's now back in good health and the presenter looked fantastic when she presented the show on Friday wearing a navy pinstripe blazer and trousers from Boden.

