Kate Garraway surprises Phillip Schofield with breakfast - watch his reaction - VIDEO The This Morning presenter was in for a shock!

Smooth Radio presenter Kate Garraway was well and truly ready for a good nights sleep after taking part in a charity challenge that saw her job-hopping around London for 24 hours. Kate undertook the mammoth shift in aid of Globals's Make Some Noise charity which funds projects for disadvantaged young people and families across the UK.

Working back to back jobs around the clock Kate went from sandwich making to shark tank cleaning and even made her onstage debut, as a cast member in smash-hit musical Mamma Mia: "I mean when in your life do you get to wear orange satin lycra, 4-inch heels and crazy amounts of backcombing in your hair and go out on a West End stage and sing the best ABBA song ever, Waterloo?!".

With hardly any rehearsal time, the former daytime TV presenter didn't have long to prepare before treading the boards but says she's not sure extra practice would have made too much difference. "With me, you could rehearse all day and all night and never get any better, as we all saw on Strictly Come Dancing!" she says laughing, adding, "We basically rehearsed for the health and safety of the other dancers so I didn't fall in to the orchestra pit or crash into one of their big stars!".

However, not all of Kate's jobs were as glamorous as appearing on stage in the West End, describing her time as Piers Morgan's runner on Good Morning Britain as her toughest task of the challenge, "I mean I expected that to be bad and it didn't disappoint! I don't think he was particularly pleased with me either, I know he said his porridge wasn't warm enough and his tea wasn't the right shade of tan - he gave me a colour chart!".

Loading the player...

Some of Kate's other tasks included dressing mannequins, mucking out a pig enclosure, and even braving the Shark Tank at Sea Life London. "Oh my goodness it was amazing! It was just extraordinary," says the 51-year-old about her underwater adventure, "I thought it would be like the documentaries where I would be behind metal bars but it wasn't it was flimsy netting!" she says laughing, admitting: "I was hanging on for dear life!"

Despite some scary moments Kate's 24-hour shift did give her the chance to hang out with her friends over at ITV's This Morning, "My job was to take Phillip Schofield breakfast and he was so surprised because no one had told him I was coming, so I knocked on his door to take his meal in and he looked absolutely flabbergasted," she says laughing, "Both him and Holly were really sweet about the whole thing and said how brilliant it was to be doing it for such a good cause".

To find out more information about Globals Make Some Noise or to donate visit smoothradio.com/charity to find Kate's donation page.