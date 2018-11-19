Cressida Bonas dazzles on the red carpet in orange beaded gown - is this the best she's ever looked? Prince Harry's ex looked like a complete vision on the red carpet

Cressida Bonas looked like a complete vision in London on Monday night. Walking the red carpet at the 2018 Evening Standard Theatre Awards, the 29-year-old former girlfriend of Prince Harry opted for a show stopping gown designed by Giorgio Armani. A halter neck design, the dress featured a gold top, ornately adorned with incredible beading. Straight lined and sleeveless, it was simply held up with a delicate gold v-neck string. The rest of the dress featured a beautiful tulle floor length skirt in unusual but elegant tangerine made from two sheer layers. Textured, the bottom was hemmed with a beautifully detailed lining that featured intricate embroidery detail and lace. She opted for black suede, gold trimmed peep toes to finish the look which could hardly be seen under the flowing layers of skirt.

Looking more like a summer goddess than a winter queen, Cressida was absolutely glowing. Her skin was bronzed and dewy, her unbelievably glossy lob (that's long-bob FYI) was swept into a beach side parting with loose curls and she accessorised the look with gold, medium and miniature hoop earrings and a few rings - all very in keeping with her go-to Bohemian vibe. Her makeup was predictably gorgeous with shapely, full brows, flushed rosy cheeks, pink dewy lips, a very subtle feline flick and flirty lashes.

Clearly a favourite designer with the dancer and actress, last year Cressida took to Instagram to reveal that the same team at Giorgio Armani had designed her look in 2017 too which was a dramatic, black sequin gown featuring a contrasting top and 90s-ready spaghetti straps.