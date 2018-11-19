Scarlett Moffatt looks amazing in £25 ASOS shirt for first night of I'm A Celeb We can't wait for all the upcoming fashion inspiration

Scarlett Moffatt has already set the style standards for the newest season of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Appearing on ITV2's Extra Camp on Sunday night, the presenter opted for a laid back but stylish look to launch the show wearing an all high-street outfit. She opted for a navy short-sleeved, silk-textured blouse which featured an array of planets and stars all over. Elevating the overall look, she teamed it with a pair of out-there fuchsia skinny pink jeans from Topshop and white lace-up trainers featuring gorgeous suede leopard print detailing on the front and back. Unfortunately for those looking to snap up the shirt, annoyingly it's almost all sold out which we're putting down to the Scarlett effect…

For her beauty look, the 28-year-old opted for a glamorous daytime look. Her skin was tanned and glowy and her eye makeup showed off her ice-blue eyes amazingly. A smoky eye of sorts, instead of dramatic black shadow, she layered up dark brown tones and finished with ultra-fluttery lashes. She swiped a matte, rose-pink lipstick on and wore her super glossy hair down, bulked out with super natural looking extensions by Long Lox Hair Extensions, with a gorgeous wave through it. Despite it actually being the Australian summer over there at the moment, Scarlett obviously knows how important it is to take care of her skin. The presenter freely admitted her tan was fake, writing in the credits of her look on Instagram: "Tan (unfortunately not from the real Ozzie sun ha)️ @bondisands". If a spray tan looks that natural, why would you risk sun damage, eh?

Co-presenting the show with Joel Dommett and Joe Swash, the presenters made for a very stylish trio. All we're saying is if Scarlett's first look is anything to go by, we can't wait for the weeks of fashion inspiration to come.