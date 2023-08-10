Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas attend the same event in unearthed photos – SEE

It's well documented that Meghan Markle was a big fan of London, even before she met Prince Harry.

Prior to her romance with the royal, the Duchess of Sussex regularly spent time in the UK capital, to the point that she left her luggage at central London hotel Soho House to save her carrying it back and forth from her home in Canada.

During a spell in London in 2016, Meghan Markle attended Wimbledon, and in unearthed photos, the 42-year-old was seen rubbing shoulders with Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas.

© Getty Cressida Bonas (L) and Meghan Markle (R) sat near one another at Wimbledon in 2016

In the photos, Meghan can be sitting with friends at the tennis match, as Cressida walks past to access her seat. Meghan is surrounded by other attendees – a far cry from her later Wimbledon attendances, where she was seated in the royal box alongside Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton.

© Getty Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton at Wimbledon in 2019

Meghan was likely attending the event to watch her close friend Serena Williams, who won the championship that year. Whether she knew who Cressida was is unknown, as Meghan and Harry were in the very early days of their relationship in July 2016.

© Getty Meghan Markle sat in a crowd for her 2016 Wimbledon attendance

Cressida and Harry dated from 2012 to 2014, reportedly introduced by Princess Eugenie. The pair eventually split due to her dislike of the limelight, but the Duke of Sussex spoke fondly of Cressida and the impact she had on his life. Cressida even attended Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018, so it's likely the two ladies have been introduced.

Meghan and Eugenie are reportedly close too, so perhaps Harry's cousin introduced the two?

Harry wrote about his ex in Spare, sharing how their snowy holidays together had a profound effect on him.

© Getty Meghan Markle looked serious at Wimbledon in 2016

"Skiing was so sacred for us, so symbolic, especially after our previous skiing holiday, in Switzerland, when she'd miraculously opened me up," Harry wrote.

"It happened late one night, after a long day on the slopes, and a fun time at après-ski. We'd gone back to my cousin's chalet, where we were staying, and Cress was washing her face, brushing her teeth, while I was sitting on the edge of the bath. We were talking about nothing special, as I recall, but suddenly she asked about my mother.

© Photo: Rex Cressida and Harry dated until 2014

"I answered her, straight-out, and then started to cry," he shared, before going on to reveal that it was during another ski holiday that he realised his relationship with Cressida was over.

"At some point during that ski trip I'd realised that we weren’t a match," Harry said. "How odd, I thought. Every time we go skiing… a revelation."

