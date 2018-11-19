Lorraine Kelly's Marks & Spencer £25 sparkly jumper needs to be hanging in our wardrobe A bargain buy for the ITV icon…

Lorraine Kelly's on-screen wardrobe for the Lorraine show is always impressive - packed to the brim with high street staples that are readily available, which is great news for us! On Friday, the TV veteran looked fabulous in a sparkly nude, high-necked jumper from Marks & Spencer that cost her just £25. This half sleeve jumper has a glittery design and an on-trend funnel neck which would look great with jeans, joggers, skirts, or as an extra warm layer underneath a dress. Lorraine, 59, teamed her top with a coordinating leather skirt from Warehouse that cost just £36 and nude high heel shoes. How chic? The great news for shoppers is the top is currently available online - but selling out fast. Catch it while you can!

We loved Lorraine's skirt and top combo

It appears that Lorraine is loving a bit of M&S right now. On Thursday, the mother-of-one wore a stunning green and blue checked creation from the high street store which turned out to be part of Holly Willoughby's second edit with the brand.

£25, Marks & Spencer

Priced at £69, it had an asymmetric hem and long sheer sleeves. Lorraine, teamed the striking frock with a pair of coordinating navy blue stiletto high heels. The dress is a hugely popular item in the range - completely sold out online, but we are waiting patiently for when it comes back into stock.

Marks & Spencer is on fire right now when it comes to sellout items that everyone wants. One piece that is all over Instagram is the must-have purple coat that Holly Willoughby rocked in the company's Christmas advert.

The £89, single-breasted design has a super-cosy, wool texture and Holly said of the popular buy: "Winter doesn’t mean you have to wear dark colours. This lilac coat is a piece that’ll make me feel uplifted and wonderful all through the season. It’s a bit of fun. "

