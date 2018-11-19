Emily Atack wore a £29.99 Zara dress for her I'm a Celeb jungle debut And do not fear, you can still buy it…

It was an eventful first day in the jungle for comedy actress Emily Atack. The blonde beauty dived head first - literally - as she joined Hollyoaks actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer skydiving from a helicopter and into the arms of her new I'm a Celebrity campmates. Before she put on her yellow overalls, and her jungle outfit, she wore a dress from high-street favourite, Zara! The 28-year-old, best known for playing Charlotte Hinchcliffe in the hit TV show The Inbetweeners, looked stylish in her £29.99 animal print dress. The long sleeve dress features a round neckline, buttoned cuffs, ruffle trims and a very on-trend red leopard print design.

The model on the Zara website has been styled with a pair of cream knee-high boots, whilst Emily chose for a more casual look, teaming the smock-style dress with a pair of black boots and red socks. It's currently available in all sizes, so if you want to copy Emily's look, you know what to do.

The £29.99 dress from Zara

The actress has rocked some pretty fabulous outfits during her time in the limelight. We've seen her looking glam on the red carpet, demure on morning TV and trendy at music festivals - is there any look she can't do?

Emily rocking a mustard blazer for the 'Patrick' movie premiere

In fact, the comedienne often posts her glamorous outfits on her Instagram page, with her followers asking where she shops. Just before it was announced that she'd be entering the jungle, she shared a snap of a gorgeous green dress – which she later revealed was from Topshop - and some statement tassel earrings. She's facing her creepy crawly fears and she shops on the British high street? That's a girl after our hearts.

Emily Atack is popular on Instagram

Prior to going into the jungle - and becoming an early bookies' favourite to win the show - we saw her modelling a very chic snakeskin print bikini. The gorgeous two-piece is by beachy London-based brand West Seventy Nine, and features a flattering one-shoulder silhouette.

Showing off her fashionable bikini on the beach in Australia

She accessorised with plenty of pretty jewellery, too, which she'll no doubt miss while she's in the jungle – including some of statement rings and stunning silver bangles. Her tousled blonde hair and a bold lip – not to mention a golden tan (already!) – perfectly finished off her relaxed look.