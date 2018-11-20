Rosamund Pike steps out in the same dress as Meghan Markle Who wore it best?

When you see a nice item of clothing on someone, the standard reaction is "ooo, I'd love to buy that too" and even the A-listers aren't immune to this. On Sunday, Rosamund Pike stepped out wearing the same dress that not only the Duchess of Sussex has worn in the last few months but The Cry actress, Jenna Coleman, has too. The much sought-after gown in question is the ultra feminine, ultra elegant 'Camila' dress by British designer to the stars, Emilia Wickstead.

Rosamund Pike

Attending the filming of Variety Studio's Actors on Actors, where actors are paired with another actor to discuss their work, the A Private War actress, looked the epitome of grace in the white version of the short-sleeved, high-necked dress that features button detailing all down the front. Keeping the look monochrome she wore the dress with peep-toe block heels.

Jenna Coleman

Not detracting from the fashion, her beauty look showed off her natural beauty and was kept very parred back. The ultimate English rose, her cheeks were lightly flushed, her skin was flawless, her eyes had just a slick of mascara and her lips were left natural with a subtle swipe of lip balm.

The Duchess of Sussex

Not dissimilar to Jenna Coleman's look, the actress also opted for the white version of the dress and paired it with black open toe shoes when attending the Cartier Queen's Cup Polo over the summer however the Duchess of Sussex did change things up a bit. Opting to wear the designer for the ANZAC Memorial in Sydney’s Hyde Park during the November royal tour, Meghan wore the black version with a statement Philip Treacy hat, Tabitha Simmons 'Millie' heels which are black pointed stilettos and a Givenchy satin clutch.

Question is, who do you think really wore it best?