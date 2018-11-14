Duchess Meghan's unofficial stylist reveals her must-buy outfit for winter Jessica Mulroney posted her top three fashion tips for winter online

There's no denying that the Duchess of Sussex looked fantastic on her and Prince Harry's tour of Australia and the South Pacific. From tuxedo dresses to pleated skirts, striped frocks and checked jackets, the new royal hit all the right style notes at her public engagements. The Duchess doesn't have an official stylist in her staff, however her close friend Jessica Mulroney is always on call – albeit from Canada – to offer her fashion advice (and happened to join Meghan and Harry in Australia recently). We're dying to know more on the outfit inspo behind the former actress' outfit choices and now Jessica has shared her winter style tips.

Photo credit: Instagram / Jessica Mulroney

Taking to her Instagram page, Jessica posted a photo of herself in a fabulous bright red belted shirt dress with a camel coat draped casually over her shoulders (Meghan did a little shoulder robing this year too). The Canadian stylist teamed her chic look with some stand-out leopard-print heels, giving her outfit that fun twist.

Jessica wrote: "Monday office look. I get so many messages about my closet must haves. So here are three for this season: a red dress, a camel coat and some leopard heels."

Her followers were thrilled at the style advice, with one posting: "I already snagged my leopard heels. Camel coat and red [floral] dress on the way!!" Another said: "Love it. Always good to rock a fun shoe with the classics." One fan wrote: "Timeless and effortless."

It looks like Meghan has taken note as she wore a beautiful red dress for her and Harry's arrival in Tonga on 25 October. The Duchess also donned a camel coloured coat on the royal tour but hasn't been spotted in animal print heels. She's unlikely to wear them due to the royal family's dress code on understated footwear. We can buy leopard heels though, so get shopping…

