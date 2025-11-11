Amal Clooney rewears red hot jumpsuit from 6 years ago - and looks better than ever

Amal Clooney always looks incredible in an evening gown, but on 10 October, she gave a certain jumpsuit a new lease of life as she made a public appearance in Switzerland. The wife of Hollywood heavyweight George Clooney, 47, was seen on stage during the Prix Suisse event in Bern, Switzerland. The event is an annual occasion and recognises an outstanding personality from the world of business, science, sport, or culture. Human rights lawyer Amal took part in a fireside-style chat on behalf of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which provides free legal aid in defence of free speech and women's rights in over 40 countries.

The barrister looked sensational in a red satin jumpsuit. It featured capri-style straight-cut pants, a strapless neckline and a belted waist. The scarlet-hued garment by Sergio Hudson may look familiar to fans of Amal's fashion as she first wore it on February 20 2019, while attending the Duchess of Sussex's baby shower in New York City.

© Initiative Switzerland/Sandra Blaser Amal recycled a jumpsuit from 2019

Amal recycles her baby shower look © Getty Amal Clooney attended Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's baby shower in 2019 Despite living at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, with Prince Harry at the time, prior to the birth of her first child, Prince Archie, Meghan Markle got back to her American roots as her A-list pals, including not only Amal but broadcasting legend Gayle King and former Wimbledon champ Serena Williams. On the day, Amal was seen arriving at the five-star The Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side, styling the jumpsuit with statement hoop earrings, a black wool coat, and gold-toe heels. In Switzerland, she teamed the jumpsuit with the same heels once again, as well as a pair of gold drop earrings.

© Getty Amal Clooney wore the same red jumpsuit in Switzerland on Monday The main difference between Amal's look in 2019 and the outing on Monday was her hair. Having previously sported long raven lengths, Amal has since added depth and dimension to her hair with a host of honey-toned highlights.

Amal switches up her hair Her new hair look is one that not only gets our seal of approval, but that of celebrity hairstylist Jason Collier, who has worked in the hair industry for over 20 years. "Amal's new look features a rich, warmed-up brunette base paired with soft caramel face-framing – a perfect match for her olive-warm skin tone and dark eyes," he tells us. © Getty Images Amal's hair used to be one solid colour "The warmth in the colour brings light to her complexion and softens facial features, while the subtle highlights add dimension without overpowering her signature dark hair. The result is polished, elevated and glowing rather than stark or high-contrast."

How to recreate Amal's look © Getty Amal's hair features caramel-toned highlights To recreate Amal's hair at home, Jason advises you to start by anchoring your base. "If your natural tone is mid-to-dark brown, opt for a warm glaze or semi-permanent richness to mirror Amal's grounded colour," he suggests. "Then focus your lightening on face-framing ribbons in honey-caramel tones, positioning them around the hairline and crown rather than saturating the entire head. This delivers that luminous, natural-looking dimension. Finish with a healthy gloss or bond-building treatment to maintain shine and eliminate brassiness. Style by blow-drying with a medium round brush and gently curling the ends inward to echo her refined, framed finish."